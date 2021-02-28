Legislators in the US state of Virginia have approved a bill that will allow recreational marijuana use from 2024. This was reported by the Politico newspaper.

The state House of Representatives voted in favor of the initiative with 48 votes, with 43 legislators against. In the Virginia Senate, the margin was only one vote – 20 to 19.

The publication notes that not a single Republican began to vote for legalization. The bill was able to pass due to the fact that now the Democrats control both chambers of the legislature.

It will be possible to legally own marijuana from January 2024. At the moment, there is an administrative fine of up to $ 25 for this. From 2024, the legal sale of cannabis may begin, and home cultivation will also be allowed.

Last November, it was reported that more than two-thirds of US residents were in favor of legalizing marijuana. The use of marijuana for medical purposes is legalized in a number of European countries (Italy, Czech Republic), as well as in more than 30 US states. In other states, in particular in Portugal and Austria, there are rules that decriminalize the circulation of cannabis – it is allowed to be used in special cafes, the cultivation of cannabis in small quantities is not prosecuted.