Some concern had settled in San Lorenzo. Beyond the fact that none of his players had symptoms compatible with the coronavirus, a wave of cases was unleashed on the campus of the University of Chile after playing the first leg for Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores (it was 1-1) and that set off the alarm. But the tests carried out this Monday by Conmebol were all negative in the Cyclone and Diego Dabove will be able to have his boys at his disposal. It won’t be the same for Rafael Dudamel, what will have at least 12 confirmed casualties for the rematch, which will be this Wednesday at the New Gasometer.

The trans-Andean club issued a statement in which it speaks of three new positives among its professional players, plus two cases of juveniles who had been summoned to make up for the absences of those infected. The text does not report on the final number of patients. As Clarín was able to find out, there are at least 12 footballers of the U with covid-19 who will not be able to play revenge in Buenos Aires.

“What is being lived is difficult, not only what is being lived here, but also what is being experienced in the country. Unfortunately we have to. We were aware that one day it could happen despite the fact that the measures taken here in the club. We have to face it, “said Fernando de Paul, a player at the University of Chile.

Dabove breathes, in San Lorenzo there are no infected and they will be able to play on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“The measures that are being taken in the club – he continued on the subject – are strict and we are increasing them even more. We do not want what we are experiencing to continue happening. We are in the squad with many youthful boys trying to adapt in the best way way”. And he added: “Everything that is happening is difficult, complicated. It hurts us as a group to lose players, but that’s the way it is, whoever gets it has to be prepared for the game.”

The U communiqué does not mention the names involved. This newspaper learned that Augusto Barrios, Luis Casanova, Mario Sandoval, Marcelo Cañete, Diego Carrasco, Brandon Cortés, Cristian Barros, Yonathan Andía, Gonzalo Espinoza and Osvaldo Gonzalez tested positive, but there are some more cases. The last three on this list had already been left out of the first duel. Of the others, four started against San Lorenzo and three did not enter.

From Chile they are trying to send a request to Conmebol to postpone Wednesday’s meeting. There was a precedent: the match between Defense and Justice and Coquimbo, for the semifinal of the South American Cup, was postponed due to cases of coronavirus in Florencio Varela’s team. The big difference was that Defense had already traveled when the positives jumped and there was a risk for teammates and rivals.

Dudamel will have to put a team with many substitutes in the New Gasometer. Photo: AP

In this case it is different since those infected with U were isolated and swabs in the Cyclone They confirmed that he has no committed players. The rematch is not at risk and the rival of San Lorenzo will have to cope with an alternative formation and with several youths.

For his part, Dabove confirmed that his team will be similar to the first leg, with the entry of Ángel Romero by Lucas Melano. In addition, there are mandatory changes: Federico Gattoni will enter for the suspended Diego Braghieri, while Diego Rodríguez will play for the injured Yeison Gordillo (incomplete fracture of the left fibula; he has 45 days of recovery).