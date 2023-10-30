Hard blow for the Colombia U-23 National Team, Well this Sunday was eliminated from the 2023 Pan American Games, in the group stage. The coffee team, led by Héctor Cárdenas, lost 0-2 against the United States and did not go on to compete for medals in the Games held in Chile.

Paper for Colombia, which they only beat Honduras (2-0) and lost 0-2 with Brazil and the American team; the latter advanced to the semifinals.

The American goals were scored by Tega Ikoba, at minute 65; and Rodrigo Neri, at minute 77, and thus they gave the Colombians no chance to react.

With the defeat against the Americans, the Colombian National Team He stayed in third place in group B with only 3 points.

Now the national team will play the match for fifth place against Uruguay, which was third in Group A.

However, expectations were very high and Héctor Cárdenas’ management in these Pan American Games can undoubtedly be labeled a failure.

Solidarity message to Luis Díaz

