The very good news that Álex Domínguez received today is not so good for Unión Deportiva Las Palmas. It happens that the Catalan goalkeeper, as Pepe Mel announced in an interview in Diario AS, he has been called up by the U21 team to start the Eurocup of the category. However, Pepe Mel, yellow coach, loses one of its fundamental pillars in the face of the momentous match against Tenerife.

It so happens that those selected by Luis de la Fuente are They will concentrate just in a week, on Monday, March 22, to start the continental tournament. The Spanish expedition will travel the following day to Maribor, in Slovenia, where it will have a game on Wednesday 24 at 5:00 pm island time against the host. In the same city, but on the 27th (Saturday), Italy awaits you (20.00 island time) while on the 30th (Tuesday), he will appear in the Romanian city of Cluj to face the Czech Republic (20.00 island time) in the last duel of this series. This demanding calendar conflicts with that of UD Las Palmas itself, since on Sunday March 28, at 8:30 p.m., it has to be on the neighboring island to face CD Tenerife.

That of Álex Domínguez happens to be a more than sensitive loss for Las Palmas, so indisputable right now the goalkeeper. Since he assaulted the title on Matchday 15, the agonizing 3-2 victory against Sporting de Gijón, it has been impossible for Álvaro Valles to compete for him. Thus, the first of them only missed the match against Almería (3-1, matchday 25) after being sent off a week before against Cartagena. For now Domínguez accumulates 1,203 minutes in 14 games, all of them as a starter, by 1,403 and 16 in the case of Valles.