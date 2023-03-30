The U-20 World Cup, one of FIFA’s most important tournaments, will change venues after political conflicts since Indonesia did not allow or want Israeli players to participate in the tournament because of their support for the Palestinian cause. So much so that the highest soccer entity decided to remove the headquarters from the Asian country and look for a new place. Faced with this situation, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) took action on the matter and nominated the country to host this tournament. Everything seems to be that the last world champion will receive the U-20 World Cup.
From Paraguay, this morning, Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, gave a press conference commenting on this situation regarding the venue and the removal of it for Indonesia but also assured that Argentina’s presentation is very strong. Faced with this novelty, the media began to search for more information and it was the journalist Gastón Edul, a reliable source on everything related to the Argentine National Team, confirmed that FIFA will transfer the headquarters to the country that was consecrated in Qatar 2022 and that he will announce it in advance. official form between next Saturday and Monday.
This means that Argentina will qualify for this tournament for being the host of it. It should be noted that he did not get the ticket after a very bad time at the South American in Colombia in February. This will allow Argentina to compete in the World Cup and seek the seventh title in the history of the category after those achieved in 1979, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005 and 2007.
Now, knowing that Argentina has very serious and concrete possibilities of hosting this tournament, the possible stadiums that would receive the matches of this tournament began to circulate, which begins on May 20 and ends on Sunday, July 11. The chosen stadiums would be:
– Mâs Monumental (Autonomous City of Buenos Aires)
– Mother of Cities (Santiago del Estero)
– Mario Alberto Kempes (Cordoba)
– Argentine Malvinas (Mendoza)
– Unique of La Plata (Buenos Aires Province)
– Avellaneda Cylinder (Buenos Aires Province)
#U20 #World #Cup #played #Argentina
