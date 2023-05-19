Saturday, May 20, 2023
The U-20 World Cup has not started and is already in scandal over an alleged case of sexual abuse

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in Sports
0
The U-20 World Cup has not started and is already in scandal over an alleged case of sexual abuse


Trophy

Under-20 Trophy.

Under-20 Trophy.

A player from one of the delegations is designated.

The soccer world cup sub-20 It starts this weekend and is already in scandal due to a serious accusation against a soccer player from Iraq.

Local media report that the authorities dealt with a situation in the town of La Plata, one of the venues for the event, involving a player who will be in the World Cup.

serious accusation

This is a player from the Iraqi National Team, who was accused by a woman of alleged abuse.

The situation occurred on the morning of this Thursday in the Dazzler hotel in La Plataaccording to reports.

It is said that the alleged victim, a local worker, accused the soccer player of having forced her until he touched her private parts and that it was the screams that forced the intervention of the authorities.

The Asian team is staying in that hotel before the debut against Uruguay, next Monday.

According to local media, the woman added that “she was not going to make any type of criminal complaint.”

Hotel staff also revealed improper behavior on the part of Iraqis, such as moving through the corridors and reception in their underwear, setting off the fire alarm system on purpose and breaking an elevator due to being overweight.

The facts are officially investigated and the organization makes efforts, together with FIFA, so that the situation does not complicate the start of the competition.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALL

