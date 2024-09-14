The U-20 Women’s World Cup enters its final stage with the quarter-finals to be played this Sunday with exciting matches, with Colombia measuring strength against the Netherlands, and with three other very close matches: Brazil vs. North Korea, Japan vs. Spain and the United States vs. Germany.

The top eight teams are in this stage, including the big favorites Spain, Germany and the United States.

Colombia vs. Netherlands

Goal by Linda Caicedo Photo:Cesar Melgarejo/ The Times @cesarmelgarejoa Share

Colombia has also taken center stage by going undefeated, with a clean slate, and with Linda Caicedo as its star.

Now they will face the Netherlands, who finished second in their group and made a big splash by eliminating France, 2-1. The Colombian team visited the minor basilica of the Lord of Miracles in Buga yesterday, where the players had a space for prayer, before the transcendent game.

Netherlands vs Colombia

4:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium

TV: CXaracol, RCN and DSPorts

Train crash

Germany vs. Argentina Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME Share

One of the most exciting matches will be between three-time world champions Germany and the United States, who have also won the tournament three times. The Germans finished first in their group but lost one match.

In the round of 16 they dispatched Argentina with a 5-1 thrashing. The Americans finished second in their group and in the round of 16 they struggled to beat Mexico 3-2 in extra time.

US vs Germany

8 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium

TV: RCN, Caracol, DSports

Couple key

AME8990. MEDELLÍN (COLOMBIA), 09/12/2024.- North Korean players line up this Thursday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the national teams of North Korea and Austria at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín (Colombia). EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega Arboleda Photo:EFE Share

The other great U-20 power is North Korea, a very serious team that has won the title twice and is undefeated, having dispatched Austria in the round of 16 (5-2) and having won its group. In addition, it is the tournament’s top scorer, with 22 goals.

It will be a challenge for Brazil, undefeated and with scoring power (17 goals) and who defeated Cameroon, 3-1.

Brazil vs. North Korea

2:30 pm

Atanasio Girardot Stadium

TV: Caracol, DSports and Win Sports

Tough challenge for Spain

Spain beat Morocco 2-0 and remains firm in its defense of the U-20 World Cup title. Photo:EFE Share

Japan and Spain will have another heated clash, very close. Both teams have already been champions once. In this edition, the Asians are undefeated, they were first in their group and in the round of 16 they eliminated Nigeria, 2-1. The Spanish, current champions, are also undefeated and in the round of 16 they eliminated Canada, 2-1.

Japan vs. Spain

6 pm

Atanasio Girardot Stadium

TV: DSports and Win Sports

