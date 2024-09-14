The U-20 Women’s World Cup enters its final stage with the quarter-finals to be played this Sunday with exciting matches, with Colombia measuring strength against the Netherlands, and with three other very close matches: Brazil vs. North Korea, Japan vs. Spain and the United States vs. Germany.
The top eight teams are in this stage, including the big favorites Spain, Germany and the United States.
Colombia vs. Netherlands
Colombia has also taken center stage by going undefeated, with a clean slate, and with Linda Caicedo as its star.
Now they will face the Netherlands, who finished second in their group and made a big splash by eliminating France, 2-1. The Colombian team visited the minor basilica of the Lord of Miracles in Buga yesterday, where the players had a space for prayer, before the transcendent game.
Netherlands vs Colombia
4:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium
TV: CXaracol, RCN and DSPorts
Train crash
One of the most exciting matches will be between three-time world champions Germany and the United States, who have also won the tournament three times. The Germans finished first in their group but lost one match.
In the round of 16 they dispatched Argentina with a 5-1 thrashing. The Americans finished second in their group and in the round of 16 they struggled to beat Mexico 3-2 in extra time.
US vs Germany
8 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium
TV: RCN, Caracol, DSports
Couple key
The other great U-20 power is North Korea, a very serious team that has won the title twice and is undefeated, having dispatched Austria in the round of 16 (5-2) and having won its group. In addition, it is the tournament’s top scorer, with 22 goals.
It will be a challenge for Brazil, undefeated and with scoring power (17 goals) and who defeated Cameroon, 3-1.
Brazil vs. North Korea
2:30 pm
Atanasio Girardot Stadium
TV: Caracol, DSports and Win Sports
Tough challenge for Spain
Japan and Spain will have another heated clash, very close. Both teams have already been champions once. In this edition, the Asians are undefeated, they were first in their group and in the round of 16 they eliminated Nigeria, 2-1. The Spanish, current champions, are also undefeated and in the round of 16 they eliminated Canada, 2-1.
Japan vs. Spain
6 pm
Atanasio Girardot Stadium
TV: DSports and Win Sports
SPORTS
