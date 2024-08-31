FRancia and Canada played a great match in Medellín, at the start of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia. The match ended in a three-all draw at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The first goal of the World Cup was scored in the north goal of the Atanasiowith a tremendous shot by Canadian Nyah Rose, four minutes into the game.

Canada’s lead didn’t last long. France managed to make it 1-1 in the eighth minute when Juliette Mossard pressed and created a bad error by goalkeeper Faith Fenwick. She then set up Dona Scannapieco, who scored the equaliser.

Canada regained the lead in the 22nd minute when Olivia Smith’s corner was taken, which found Zoe Markesini ready to beat the French defence and goalkeeper Feerine Belhadj.

However, France managed to come back and take the lead in the second half, scoring twice in 19 minutes. The score was 2-2 in the 49th minute, when Scannapieco took advantage of all the hesitations of the Canadian defence to steal a ball and send it into the back of the net.

France’s third goal, in the 67th minute, came from a fluke: Annabelle Chukwu tried to block a ball from a corner and ended up hitting Hellen Díaz, who was the scorer of the 3-2 on the scoresheet.

Chukwu got her revenge in the 84th minute, when she scored Canada’s equaliser: she received a throw-in from Renee Watson and began to find space until she entered the area and then fired a cross-shot.

What’s next for France and Canada at the U-20 Women’s World Cup

The 3-3 draw in Group B of the U-20 Women’s World Cup on paper favors Brazil, who in the second half, also at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, will face Fiji.

On Tuesday, France will play Brazil (5 pm), followed by Canada and Fiji (8 pm). Both games will be played in Medellin.

