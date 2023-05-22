The U-20 team went from suffering to euphoria: debut with victory in the World Cup

The Colombian national team sub-20 he went from drama to euphoria in his youth World Cup debut against Israel. He suffered, lost, his goalkeeper Luis Marquinez It gave a miraculous display to avoid a catastrophe, but this team does not give in, it does not know how to give up, it suddenly changed its speed and its mentality, it was a Colombia revitalized by some pride, and with its last National Team strength it ended up celebrating its first victory. 2-1, in group C.

(It may interest you: Argentina, without having anything left over, won in its debut in the U-20 World Cup: the goals)

Colombia began the World Cup with anguish. His first game shook his illusions and showed him that if he wants to go far, the battle will be tough. In this first challenge, she would not have been victorious if it had not been for the goalkeeper Marquines, who crossed the goal from side to side, suspended in the air, to prevent his goal from falling over and over again. Israel’s forwards were devastating, they gained in speed and power, and always faced the white horizon to shoot.

The first was striker Turgeman, who shot at the near post and missed the heroic goalkeeper. Then it was Khalalli who tried with a shot below and the goalkeeper reacted again in a feline manner. He was part of his game while his defense was an open door. Then it was Abed who missed two options in a row, in one he threw the ball outside as if he did not want to score or as if he knew that Marquines was not going to allow it, and in his revenge he ratified it, as the goalkeeper put a hand of steel and avoided The goal. And that was the first part. Colombia, in attack, did not weigh. The figures did not come together, they just gritted their teeth every time Israel attacked and Marquines flew.

ADVANCE

More sports news