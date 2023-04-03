The U-17 World Cup was left without a venue: this is Fifa’s decision

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
FIFA headquarters in Zurich
Eph. WEATHER Archive
FIFA headquarters in Zurich
Colombia is playing the South American these days, which delivers four slots for that tournament.
After the decision to withdraw the headquarters of the U-20 World Cup to Indonesia, now Fifa will make another change, this time, with respect to the U-17, which will be held in November of this year.
The entity announced that Peru will no longer host the junior world championship, due to the political situation in that country.
The Conmebol qualifying tournament for that World Cup is currently taking place in Ecuador. Colombia is going through a difficult moment, with only one point in two games and with a win against that makes its outlook very difficult (4-0 against Ecuador).
The statement in which Fifa announces that it will take away the U-17 World Cup from Peru
After extensive discussions with the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), FIFA has decided to withdraw the Andean country’s hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™.
However, the competition will continue to be held from November 10 to December 2 of this year. Later, the Bureau of the FIFA Council will appoint a new host.
The decision is made after the country’s inability to fulfill its commitments and finish the necessary infrastructure to play the tournament. Despite the good collaboration between FIFA and the FPF, it has been decided that there is not enough time to secure the investment and complete the work with the Peruvian government before the start of the competition.
FIFA wishes to thank the FPF for their efforts and does not rule out organizing a tournament in Peru in the future.
News in development.
