Monday, April 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The U-17 World Cup was left without a venue: this is Fifa’s decision

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2023
in Sports
0
The U-17 World Cup was left without a venue: this is Fifa’s decision


close

Fifa headquarters

FIFA headquarters in Zurich

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

FIFA headquarters in Zurich

Colombia is playing the South American these days, which delivers four slots for that tournament.

After the decision to withdraw the headquarters of the U-20 World Cup to Indonesia, now Fifa will make another change, this time, with respect to the U-17, which will be held in November of this year.

The entity announced that Peru will no longer host the junior world championship, due to the political situation in that country.

See also  Peru: three Colombian tourists die in an accident after visiting Machu Picchu

The Conmebol qualifying tournament for that World Cup is currently taking place in Ecuador. Colombia is going through a difficult moment, with only one point in two games and with a win against that makes its outlook very difficult (4-0 against Ecuador).

Colombia vs. Uruguay, in the South American Sub-17.

Photo:

Jonathan Miranda. efe

The statement in which Fifa announces that it will take away the U-17 World Cup from Peru

After extensive discussions with the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), FIFA has decided to withdraw the Andean country’s hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™.

However, the competition will continue to be held from November 10 to December 2 of this year. Later, the Bureau of the FIFA Council will appoint a new host.

The decision is made after the country’s inability to fulfill its commitments and finish the necessary infrastructure to play the tournament. Despite the good collaboration between FIFA and the FPF, it has been decided that there is not enough time to secure the investment and complete the work with the Peruvian government before the start of the competition.

See also  MotoGP | Red Bull Ring, Free Practice 1: the "usual" Miller flies over the wet

FIFA wishes to thank the FPF for their efforts and does not rule out organizing a tournament in Peru in the future.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#U17 #World #Cup #left #venue #Fifas #decision

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Holy Week: Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and the best of world sports

Holy Week: Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and the best of world sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result