The Mexican Women’s National Team Under-17 qualified for the round of 16 Women’s Championship of the Concacaf by defeating 10-0 Trinidad and Tobago in duel corresponding to the Matchday 3 of the youth competition, which was held at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium from Santo DomingoDominican Republic.

The painting that directs Ana Laura Galindo finished as leader of group E, with three wins and scoring 27 goals in favor.

The goals were the work of Grace Spinoza at 9′, Layla Sirdah at 26′, sofia jimenez at 44′, Brenda Vega at 63′, Allayah Hudlin at 65′ (own goal), Maribel Flores at 72′ and 75′, Deyri Ramírez at 80′, and 84′, Tatiana Flores at 88′

