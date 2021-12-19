Perhaps with few reflectors, but Ana Galindo’s Under-17 National Team had not yet closed its football year, and it is that after the Tri Femenil Mayor was measured against the Canadian team, the young people of the Under-17 would also do the same in this month of December in what would be the last concentration of the year.
As with the older one, the date corresponded to two encounters against those of the maple leaf. The first of them leaving a zero tie between both squads and extending the positive streak of Tri Femenil against Canada in this category to one more game.
Unfortunately, this streak, which had the Mexicans unaware that it was the defeat against Canada since 2012, came to an end in the second and last match, after those led by Galindo fell 1-0 in a very fought match in which ours they could not level the situation.
In this way, with a draw and a defeat our U-17 would close the year, it must be said that although it is not the golden generation that came out runner-up in the world, it is a team that has many talented players and that for the most part they are young prospects of Liga MX Femenil. Which once again shows us that things are going well both in our training of players within the league and in the new processes of the National Team, because for her part, Maribel Domínguez is leading the U-20 after promotion from Vergara to the Major and in the same way the results are coming, as the U-20 closed the year with a 1-0 victory against the Pumas team.
After 2021, we are left with good feelings in all the women’s categories, we understand that it is a process and that it will take time to get where it is intended, but without a doubt, the outlook looks encouraging today. We will have to wait and see what 2022 brings us.
