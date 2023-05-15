It is enough to spend some time (whoever signs this report does it every morning) with a group of children around the age of 11 to know that practically anything can help them lose concentration and start to riot. Thousands of irrelevant signs for an adult (an involuntary gesture, an unfortunate word, the song of a bird) are for them references that refer to the topic of the moment. And, as soon as they reach them, they strive to show that they, too, have captured them. So if on the blackboard an angle is “clearly acute”, it will be inevitable that they respond in chorus: “I was too big for you and that’s why you are / With someone just like you-uh-uh-uh-uh”.

Many authors in the field of neuroscience, such as Francesc Xabier Altarriba, consider that the early stages of adolescence are characterized by a certain “excess of mimesis”. On the other hand, in his essay The transparent man (Akal, 2022), the mathematician and writer Javier Moreno explains the viral functioning of the internet through René Girard’s Mimetic Theory (desires spread between individuals). The relationship is clear: children and adolescents are naturally predisposed to spread and amplify the viral phenomena they encounter while browsing the Internet. So, just as it is enough for a single popular student to appear in class with a yo-yo for that toy to become fashionable throughout the school for a few weeks, children all over Spain today sing Shakira as tomorrow they will reproduce the outbursts by Tomás Roncero in The gamer’s beach barafter receiving them cut and edited on TikTok, or they will carry out a challenge harmful to their health.

This enormous capacity of child users to circulate content on social networks has not gone unnoticed by brands, producers or artists. The result is that, deliberately or due to the inertia imposed by metrics, the preferences of those children who share, spread and visit much faster than any other age group, could be influencing the shape of cultural products. (television programs, songs and even contemporary art) that we adults also consume.

Barrancas, Petancas and Trancas, stars of ‘El Hormiguero’. Juan Naharro Gimenez (Getty Images)

Astrud already sang it in the popular: when it comes to culture and its industry, “there is always a secret thread, and invisible, so fine” that connects “the Super Mario Galaxy with medieval theodicy. In this case, the phenomenon has two sides and consequences that are difficult to measure: on the one hand, children are exposed to adult content and become prematurely familiar with its codes; on the other, commercial works allegedly aimed at adults have been filled with winks to please children, something that would lead to that “infantilization of society” that the philosopher Simon May warned about in The power of the cute (Alpha Decay, 2020).

A world of children behaving like adults

According to the World Health Organization, “early adolescence” is the stage of life between the ages of 10 and 13. In Spain, it is an age that usually coincides with the fifth and sixth years of Primary Education. So our “early teens” have not yet made that leap from college to high school, which is the most commonly accepted rite of passage marking the end of childhood. For many, including their parents and teachers, they are still children. Children who have had their own mobile phone for years, as explained by Magdalena Munuera, a teacher at a public school in San Javier (Murcia): “It is common for the mobile to be the star gift at first communion, which many celebrate at the age of nine . That is a time bomb, because they do not know how to manage it. Children do not use it to call or send messages, but the first thing they do is download applications like TikTok and Instagram.

Although Instagram and, especially, TikTok (where account blocking is common) insists on the effectiveness of verification mechanisms that prevent registration or limit functions to those under 13 years of age, many children manage to avoid them and others networks like Snapchat don’t even offer those hurdles. “They use them happily,” explains Munuera. We, the teachers, know this because they themselves tell us: they talk to strangers, listen to songs for adults, come reality… All of this makes us think that most of them use their mobile phones without any control from their parents”.

Singer Michael Jackson. Michael Caulfield Archive (WireImage)

Beatriz Giménez de Ory is a secondary school teacher and National Children’s and Youth Literature Award winner, and she is also concerned: “Both children and adolescents are extraordinarily vulnerable to these viral phenomena that exalt the banal and self-interestedly propagate sexist, consumerist, or political radicalization attitudes.” . the author of A thread links me to you argues that the purpose of literature should never be “to indoctrinate, educate, or satisfy the politically correct demands of publishers and schools.” But he, at the same time, knows the role that certain readings play in the lives of many children and adolescents. “Some use fiction to integrate into a group and build a social identity, while others find themselves in books, through affinities with the characters or imitable behavior models.” So the writer, aware of the special intimacy that is established between this type of reader and her works, considers that the main feature of youth literature is that “the author’s identity is diluted. It would not be so much about talking about oneself (as in the “adult” lyric or in the self-referential novel, so fashionable now) as it is about giving priority to the receiver”.

White and for the whole family

For decades there have been phenomena that fascinate children and adults alike: from Michael Jackson to The Simpsongoing by Adventure Time or a docurreality a priori intended for adults like Alaska and Mario, The entertainment industry has produced stars and narratives that are balanced and with attractive angles for viewers of all ages. But never before have adult productions displaced or replaced age-specific content. “Some are so hooked on their mobile phones,” says Munuera, “that they no longer have time to read, play with their friends or watch children’s programmes”. According to the Barometer of Reading Habits that the Ministry of Culture prepares every year, children and adolescents are still the population group that reads the most, but many are already missing out on “the humor or the freedom that poetry provides to adapt to their age” or “those stories that move and that, in a stage of sacrifices to fit into the group, are like a peephole that addresses essential issues”, in the words of Giménez de Ory.

In 2019 Martin Scorsese said that “Marvel movies are not cinema”, angering a large part of the franchise public. To the director of Taxi Driver superhero movies seem like “amusement parks” to him where he finds nothing interesting. A good part of the television programs on our grid would produce a similar impression. Diana Aller, screenwriter and critic, gives the reasons: “There is competition not to lose viewers, who are leaving en masse to consume on platforms. There is a kind of downward standardization where quantity is favored over quality, which causes very homogeneous and vulgar products. There is fear of innovating and, when it is done, they are clumsy movements imitating the internet and looking for transversality on-line”.

Marvel movies have been criticized for infantilizing the cinematic experience. Among others, by Martin Scorsese himself. VX:cyy9828cyy (Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Aller assures that television consumption is increasingly rapid and epileptic, like that of stories from Instagram. “It is something so deranged, we are so used to the mess and the grotesque of colors that the opposite effect also works: when someone cries in Save methe arguments are automatically turned off and violin music plays to let the feelings rest.

So, in the face of strategies more typical of the 1990s, such as the inclusion of characters from different generations, is the audience as a whole being infantilized? Aller thinks so, and the anthill would be one of the most perverse examples: “the anthill it shows a biased, sympathetic and falsely innocent world. Entertain without giving room to guesswork in an unventilated place. Fame is normalized and social inequalities are ignored. Rarely does anyone of color or non-racial show up. normal weight. It is a world of joy with no escape.”

Together with television, which functioned as a showcase for all trends, the so-called contemporary art was, throughout the 20th century, the most up-to-date and agile expression of the “spirit of the times”. So, in the face of infantilized times, it is obligatory to ask if children’s art is also being produced. “The success of toy artthat kind of bibelots that they are spreading in an amazing way and look like art, but at the same time they can be placed on the sideboard, it shows that they are”, says Javier Castro, curator and gallery owner. “But the question does not have so much to do with the size of the objects as with the representation of childhood. Since the twenties, artists like Hans Bellmer with his dolls, or Duchamp with his mannequins had explored the most sinister and deepest part of him. It is a tradition that the Chapman brothers or Paul McCarthy continue. But the works of the most recent artists, who tend to target the Asian market, are radically different and refer to the Japanese style. kawaiiwhich would be cuqui friendly, against the unfathomable background of childhood. They offer a flat image of a stage that is the cradle of all fears, a wild jungle that we have all known in schools, where the worst was possible every day”.

Puppy, by Jeff Koons, photographed in 2020 in Bilbao. Carlos Alvarez (Getty Images)

It is possible to find simplifications and approaches such as those mentioned by Castro in successful artists such as Yoshitomo Nara, Takashi Murakami or the very famous Jeff Koons. In Spain, the painter Okuda San Miguel would be the best known of this generation of artists who works calculating the effect that his works will cause on Instagram. In any case, the curator and thinker does not detract from them and concludes: “I feel it as a paradox because it is a light and kind art that horrifies me, but it also seems to me that it reflects very well the nothingness in which we move.”

Peter Pan gets serious

Childhood as we know it is an elaboration of Victorian England. There the first limits to child labor were established, toy factories arose and dozens of writers (Lewis Carroll, JM Barrie, Charles Kingsley, Edward Lear…) directed part of their efforts towards the publication of small books that parents could read in out loud to your children. Childhood was then a dam that prevented the obligations and miseries of the adult world from reaching children too soon.

Currently, virality is the most valued value and, through it, the world of children is reaching and even supplanting that of adults. Peter Pan left his parents’ house when he overheard them making plans for his future. His refusal to grow up and his extravagance were a protest against the rigidity of the society into which he was born. 120 years later, things would not have been so easy for him. Today, Peter Pan would have to find a different strategy to rebel against the dominance of big tech companies, and he was going to miss out on a lot of hilarious dances on TikTok.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.