the tyrannosaurus Trinity has been sold this Tuesday in Zurich (Switzerland) for 4.8 million euros, an amount somewhat less than what the auction house Koller had estimated could have been paid for this fossil, the first tyrannosaurus rex to be auctioned in continental Europe. The Swiss firm had appraised the remains of Trinitycomposed from the fossils of three specimens, between five and eight million euros, but finally the final price of the lot has remained below the expected range.

The auction has generated considerable expectation and has concentrated 1,867 bidders from all over the world, who began their bid at four million euros and gradually increased to the final amount. The identity or nationality of the final buyer is still unknown.

Bidders sit next to an image of ‘Trinity’ at the Koller auction house in Zurich on Tuesday. FABRICE COFFRINI (AFP)

The three tyrannosaurs that make up this piece were unearthed between 2008 and 2013 at the Hell Creek and Lance Creek American sites, in the Rocky Mountains of Montana and Wyoming (United States). Experts believe that the three specimens lived more than 65 million years ago during the late Cretaceous period.

Before going on sale in Switzerland, Trinity It was part of a private US collection that contacted Koller in the middle of last year to prepare the sale of the fossil. With its final price, Trinity has fallen far below Stanthe most expensive Tyrannosaurus that has been auctioned to date, which sold in 2020 for $32 million at Christie’s in New York.

In addition to Trinity, the Koller house has auctioned other curious objects today, mainly fossils, meteorites, material from the space race kept by the Soviet Union and the United States and marketing of well-known films from the eighties. The penultimate lot in the auction also had to do with the dinosaur that starred in the day: the Swiss watch manufacturer Urwerk has designed a unique wristwatch for this occasion that includes part of the bone material of Trinity and that it has finally been sold for 100,000 euros.

