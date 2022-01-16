The 2022 F1 season is getting closer and closer and although the calendar has been defined Liberty Media has not yet formalized which weekends will be characterized by the format that provides for the sprint race on Saturday afternoon, nor the new regulation – if a new one is adopted – which will probably change the number of drivers in points (in 2021 only the first three earned points) and will ensure that the sprint race will not affect the starting grid of the real Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday with the grid that will be defined in the Qualifying advance on Friday.

The ‘typical’ weekend, that is the canonical one without sprint race on Saturday, will have several new features compared to the season that has just gone into the archive. The weekend will no longer last four days, but only three, to lighten the travel of all the staff of the teams including costs, since they will stay in the hotel one day less for each weekend. In fact, in 2022, the appointment with the press will be moved from Thursday to Friday morning. Fridays will be very intense because the duration of the two free practice sessions it will go back to 90 minutes instead of the 60 ′ observed recently. Below are the 2022 weekend times reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com.

Friday

09:00 – Drivers press conference and technical checks

13: 00-14: 30 – First free practice session

15: 00-16: 00 – Medium session with the team principals

17: 00-18: 30 – Second free practice session

Saturday

09: 00-10: 30 – Autograph session and interaction with fans (at least 15 minutes per team)

12: 00-13: 00 – Third free practice session

15: 00-16: 00 – Qualifications

Sunday

13:30 – Driver parade

15:00 – Grand Prix