One of the tools we have to reduce the possibilities of suffering some type of cancer is to enjoy healthy eatingwith natural ingredients.

One of those ingredients is basic in Asian cuisine and It is soy. This edible legume originally from East Asia, is increasingly popular in Western countries.

Although many people enjoy soybeans in alternative products to meat and dairy products, whole soy also offers important nutritional benefits. For example, It is rich in protein, which helps maintain muscle health.

In addition, soybeans is rich in dietary fiber, which Help digestionand contains a large number of essential vitamins and minerals such as manganese, iron, phosphorus, vitamins B, vitamin K, zinc, potassium, magnesium and folic acid.

In addition to the health benefits associated with these nutrients, research suggests that soybeans and soy products They could contribute to cancer risk reduction.

A 2022 analysis revealed that higher soybean consumption was related to a reduction in 10% in cancer riskwhile even minor consumption could reduce the risk by up to 4%.

Another study suggests that the highest breast and prostate cancer rates in the United States and Europe compared to Japan and China They could be related to the traditional diet of these two countries, rich in soy products.

Soy and its isoflavones, which fight cancer, are a recurring theme in the world of health. These unique phytonutrients, Chemically similar to estrogen, they can join the estrogen receptors of our body by consuming them.

However, not everyone can take advantage of the benefits of these isoflavones; It all depends on the effectiveness with which the body absorbs them. Investigations suggest that Personal microbes They influence the effectiveness with which soybeans and its benefits are absorbed.

Only between 30% and 50% From us we have the necessary microbes to decompose these isoflavones effectively; Vegetarians and those of Asian ancestry are more likely to possess them.