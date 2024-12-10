In Spain we are very lucky that Gastronomy is a true treasure of diversity regional, where each autonomous community, and even each municipality, contributes its own culinary specialties and traditions, from savory dishes to incredibly delicious desserts.

However, among the countless desserts that stand out throughout the country, there is one that, despite being a must in Euskadiis not so well known outside its borders: the Goxua. This typical sweet, whose name literally means “sweet” in Basque, has a history that connects two regions that have very strong culinary roots of their own: the Basque Country and Catalonia.

The origin of Goxua: from Vitoria to the Basque heart

Goxua is served in many Basque restaurants

The Goxua He was born in Vitoria, the capital of Álavathanks to the ingenuity of pastry chef Víctor Sosoaga. Inspired by the famous Catalan cream, Sosoaga decided to create a dessert that reflected the essence of Basque pastries, but also will incorporate the texture of that Catalan dessert. Thus, it gave shape to this delicacy that today is a symbol of the gastronomy of Euskadi.

Since its creation, Goxua has been received with open arms in every corner of the Basque Country, becoming an essential on the menus of many cider housesrestaurants and pastry shops. Even the most daring among the kitchens try to replicate it at home to surprise any guest.

Hence the success of this dessert is not only explained by its flavor, but also by its simplicity, which makes it accessible to prepare at home with basic ingredients and without “wasting” much time.





What is Goxua like?

Although, as we mentioned, it is a fairly simple dessert, Goxua has had the ability to create a perfect balance between texture and flavor which makes it unique and praised in its region.

The dessert created by Sosoaga It is made up of three visible layerssince it is usually presented in a glass glass. The base is formed by whipped creamwhich gives that soft and light touch to the palate to balance all the intensity of the rest of the layers.

On top of the cream, there is the sponge cake drunk with some syrup or liqueur to give it a juicy and aromatic touch that contrasts with the rest of the bite.

Finally, The crown of Goxua is the pastry cream inspired by the Catalan. This layer usually has burnt sugar on the surface to generate a small crunchy touch in the dessert. Thus, the result is an elegant dessert, not too sweet, that plays with various textures that combine perfectly in the mouth.

Although in Euskadi Goxua is as popular as Basque cake or Carolina, In the rest of Spain it is still a hidden treasure which, without any doubt, deserves greater recognition.

