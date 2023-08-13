Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations: Typhoon Khanun, which brought flooding to Primorsky Krai, left the region

Typhoon “Khanun”, which brought severe flooding to Primorye, left the region. In this regard, the improvement of the flood situation is expected, the press service reported. Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

“Primorye has left Typhoon Hanun – the flood situation is expected to improve,” the official statement said.

It is also specified that on the eve of heavy rainfall, taking into account the weather forecast, units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were concentrated in Primorye in advance. Specialists quickly evacuated the population and carried out rescue operations.

Earlier it was reported that in Primorye, 65 settlements were affected by floods due to rains. According to local authorities, a total of 729 private and seven apartment buildings, as well as about two thousand household plots, were flooded. As of August 12, the state of emergency is in force in 15 municipalities of Primorye.

It was also reported that the devastating consequences of typhoon “Khanun” in Primorye went to liquidate the task force of the Russian Emergencies Ministry on behalf of the head of the ministry Alexander Kurenkov.

In Ussuriysk, 35-40 percent of the city’s territory was affected (this flood was the most powerful for Ussuriysk in the last ten years).