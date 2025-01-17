Although he headache It is a very common condition and there are many different types. Some of them are not important, but with others you have to be especially careful, doctors say.

The American neurologist Baibing Chenknown as Dr. Bing on social media, warns that while most headaches are “harmless,” there are crucial warning signs we should pay attention to.

In a video, which has accumulated 640,000 views on TikTokBing explains that these warning signs are especially worrying in those over 50, when brain diseases are much more common.

Among the most worrying types of headaches is the so-called thunderclap pain. “It is a headache that reaches a pain level of 10 out of 10 in a minute and people usually describe it as the worst headache of their lives,” says Bing.

“The most important thing to rule out in this case is a subarachnoid hemorrhage, usually caused by ruptured aneurysmbut there may also be other causes,” he added.

A subarachnoid hemorrhage is a particularly fatal type of stroke that involves bleeding on the surface of the brain. In addition to a sudden, severe headache, it can also cause neck pain, vomiting and seizures.

Bing adds that there could be other triggers for this type of headache. “This includes things like the RCVS, which is an intermittent narrowing of blood vessels as well as cerebral venous thrombosis, which is a clot in the main vein of the brain,” he said.

The doctor explains that as we age, the possibility of developing a new primary headache such as migraine decreases and because of this, less common and more serious causes such as bruises, brain tumors and infections must be ruled out by a doctor.

People over 50 years old They should be especially careful about new symptoms that appear along with the headache, including vision changes, scalp tenderness, and pain when chewing.

Bing warns that it could be giant cell arteritis. “It’s about an inflammatory disease of blood vessels that can cause permanent blindness if not treated quickly with high-dose steroids,” he explained.

Your last warning sign is a headache accompanied by drooping of an eyelid, dilation of the pupil and double vision. In this case, the doctor urges people to seek medical help immediately because it could be an aneurysm, a bulging blood vessel that can rupture at any time.

“I mention this specifically because it is one of the few times where we can detect a brain aneurysm before it breaks. “This specific set of symptoms may be caused by an aneurysm that compresses the third cranial nerve and requires urgent treatment,” the doctor adds.

Bing emphasizes that if someone has new headaches or different features, It is necessary to evaluate it further.