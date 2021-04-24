Fiat offers young audiences a vehicle according to their needs: the new Tipo City Sport, considered a show of dynamism and technology, with a daring design, the best safety and infotainment systems in its class and a range of high-performance ecological engines. . In the Spanish market, orders can now be placed with the brand to show off this authentic four-wheeled gem shortly.

The arrival of the new model in turn renews the Tipo range completely, in terms of engines, style, versions and technology, now available with a new structure that develops on three different axes: Life, Sport and Cross.

The Tipo City Sport is immediately recognizable by its distinctive aesthetic: its exclusive Metropolis Gray body color adorned with 18 ”(46 cm) diamond-coated alloy wheels and numerous high-gloss black accents, such as the renewed front grille that highlights the new Brand emblem with the letters Fiat. It also mounts new ‘full-led’ headlights as standard, both at the front and at the rear.

Its powerful sporty character can also be seen in the passenger compartment, where the black roof is highlighted, matching the steering wheel (now smaller to provide perfect visibility of the 18 cm (7“) TFT digital panel. In addition, it includes the Uconnect radio 5 with a 26 cm (10.25 ”) touchscreen.

Another advance is the Keyless Entry / Go system, which allows you to lock and unlock the doors and start the engine without using the conventional key. It also offers a wide range of state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including adaptive high-beam, to ensure better visibility when driving at night, by automatically turning on the high-beams when no cars are coming. .

Its engines are efficient and ecological. Available in the 5-door and Station Wagon body variants, the new Tipo City Sport can be equipped with the 97 kW (130 hp) 1.6 MultiJet turbodiesel or the new 74 kW (100 hp) 1.0 GSE T3 petrol.