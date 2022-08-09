To say that Trump is furious is an understatement. It is a river full of anger and resentment: “These are dark times for our nation – he told the BBC – as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, searched and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before. After working and collaborating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. ‘

The former US president has a precise idea of ​​the reasons for the surprise search and compares the raid by the police to none other than Watergate: attack by radical left Democrats who desperately do not want me to run for president in 2024, especially on the basis of recent polls, and who will also do something to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the next mid-term elections. ” And again: «A similar assault is the stuff of destroyed Third World countries. Unfortunately, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt to a level never seen before. ” The tycoon’s final lunge: «They even broke into my safe! What’s the difference between this and Watergate, where the agents raided the Democratic National Committee? Here, on the contrary, the Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States ».

Trump’s son

“There is no family in American history that has received more arrows in the back than the Trump family,” said Eric Trump, son of the former US president, speaking to Fox News to comment on the FBI raid: “They have been persecuting him for some time , he was impeached once, then a second time, each time they persecute him and all of us in the family. “

A first visit by investigators in June

National Archives, in charge of collecting and sorting presidential material, explained that at least 15 boxes of White House documents were recovered from Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, including some classified. In early June, a handful of investigators had already paid a visit to the property looking for more information on material related to the years of the Trump presidency. The four investigators, including Jay Bratt, head of the Department of Justice’s counterintelligence and export control section, met with two of Trump’s attorneys, Bobb and Evan Corcoran, according to a source present at the meeting.

At the beginning of his visit last June, Trump stopped and almost greeted the investigators cordially. Then he had to leave the house (without answering any questions), at which point the investigators asked the lawyers if they could see where Trump kept the documents. Then the lawyers took the investigators to the basement where the boxes of materials were kept and the investigators viewed them.

Those top secret marks

A second source said Trump came in to say hello and chat with detectives and then left while lawyers talked to detectives. The source claimed that some of the documents shown to investigators had top secret markings. Five days later, on June 8, Trump’s lawyers received a letter from investigators asking them to further secure the room where the documents were kept. The assistants at that point felt they needed to add a lock to the room.

Members of the Grand Old Party

Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel said Democrats “continually arm the bureaucracy against Republicans” and a number of Republican lawmakers have defended the former president on social media.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, on the other hand, wrote that he had “seen enough.” And he adds: «The Justice Department has reached an intolerable state of armed politicization. When the Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate control of this department, follow the facts and leave no stone unturned. “

GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida, on the other hand, said that “we need answers NOW. The FBI has to explain what they were doing today and why. ‘

But the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating Trump’s handling of documents, has called on the Justice Department to “thoroughly investigate” the former president’s handling of information. “Presidents have a solemn duty to protect American national security and allegations that former President Trump has jeopardized our security by improperly handling confidential information require maximum scrutiny,” said Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York.