The New York Times has announced that it has news of an ongoing legal battle within the Murdoch household that could lead everyone in court already in the fall. For months engaged in maneuvers to predetermine and then continue to control the future of his media empire even after his death, patriarch Rupert Murdoch is reportedly engaged in a secret war against three of his own children and heirs precisely because of the decisions taken that would diminish their role in the family assets.

The warning signs came at the end of the year, when Murdoch had surprisingly changed the terms of the family trust to guarantee Only the eldest son Lachlan has responsibility for television networks and newspapersalso and above all in terms of their political positioning. The “excluded” children would have opposed their father, calling him to court, with the designated heir siding with the parent.

Which is almost exactly what we saw starting in 2018 in the series «Succession» (which ended last spring) which was precisely about an elderly parent at war with his children for the control of the company also active in the media. When the series was aired on HBO, there was no talk of breakups and arguments in the Murdoch household, but everyone immediately thought of the situation of the Australian entrepreneur: a publishing empire with some creaks due to changes in the market, children now grown up and raring to go, an elderly but indomitable parent, entrepreneur and founder of the group not inclined to hand over the helm, and his death in prospect. And today we discover how much fantasy can anticipate reality. Nothing that Shakespeare had not already partly prefigured in “King Lear”, by the way.