THINKING ABOUT 2024 🧐🧐https://t.co/57KGV5o19b

The two players trained in the Basic Forces were not considered by Paunovic for the first team, so they were sent on loan to the Bravos de Juárez. pic.twitter.com/bhY19Rbuwm

— Rebaño Pasión (@RebanoPasion) October 17, 2023