The Chivas tournament is not being the best, neither on nor off the field. It seems that the work model of Paunovic and Fernando Hierro that so surprised last semester has lost strength and the reality is that Guadalajara is not even the shadow of what they were in the previous tournament, although the coach and the sports director are not the only responsible along the way, it cannot be denied that almost all the players on the squad have had a very serious drop in level.
For this reason, within the club the path forward for the team is already being outlined for 2024, because beyond the fact that the team continues with a real sporting life, the intention is to polish the squad in every way. Thus, within Verde Valle the return of two youth players who were eliminated by Puanovic this tournament is analyzed. Pérez Bouquet and Diego Campillo, both on loan within Juárez and without the expected growth and improvements.
The loan of the two youth players is for a year and a half, to date not even a third of it has been finalized, however, Guadalajara has a return clause for the end of the tournament in case the two players do not play a certain amount of time on the field. Today, the two permanent substitutes with little experience could return to Verde Valle at the end of the tournament, since their activity is null and Chivas is not getting what it wants for its two talents.
