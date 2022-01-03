Alcorcón Y Malaga, the two worst visitors to Second (only four points away from home) tonight measure their sorrows and urgencies between cottons and the pandemic who has punished them during these Christmas holidays. Potters need to boost their impossible comeback and Málaga, quell the tremors around the figure of José Alberto López.

Between both teams, up to 15 players have been affected by the virus this week. The Alcorcón is 12 points away from save and needs to start 2022 with a victory to keep hope. Málaga does not want to get into trouble at the beginning of the year (follow the game live on AS.com).

2022 starts and the Alcorcón is aware that the hope of the salvation can only be fed based on victories. The challenge is high. Recover 12 points, which are those that separate you from the salvation, Making a Second round more than remarkable. In Santo Domingo, signings are foreseen in almost all lines, but, so far, the only official thing is the departure of Asencio.

Those of Fran fernandez they start the year with five positives, although they recover Dani Jiménez. The club has not wanted to make the names public and we will have to wait for the last test before the game. Who will also be low is the captain Laure by accumulation of cards.

The Alcorcón I know play life in each game and is aware that the concentration in each game must be maximum. It has almost no margin for error. Those of Fran Fernández have got minimize errors in defending playing with three centrals therefore it is possible that the Almeria repeat this system. The potters will seek to be a intense team on the Pressure and forceful in the opposite area.

Less absences than feared

For his part the Malaga go to Santo Domingo with fewer absences of what was feared between injuries and COVID-19 because it has been recover from the infirmary to Ramon, Kevin Y Paulino. Luis Muñoz, Jozabed, Juande and Hicham are still in the infirmary. Brandon is sanctioned and Sekou and Genaro also disappear from the travelers list for health reasons. In total, 15 professionals and nine subsidiaries travel to Madrid lands. José Alberto López will be able to put on the table a quite competitive team given the circumstances, but with many players caught with pins.

The Malaga shares with the Alcorcón the dubious honor of being the worst visitor Second. Only four ties and zero wins. The year has ended with a sensation of vertigo with only one point added out of 12 possible and with a part of the harrow asking for the resignation of the technician. José Alberto waits like eating that the signings of Vadillo Y Febas. But for the arrival of such dreamed reinforcements, it is necessary that the Permission fifa because the club is sanctioned without being able to make signings until 2023 for a debt of 780,000 euros with Cenk Gönen, one of the baddest goalkeepers that have passed through La Rosaleda.

Aces to follow

Alcorcón. Moyano: His good ball handling and his ability to associate with those above should make him play an important role in the contest. The Cordovan also has a good shot from afar.

Malaga. Antoñín. The magic and desire to please the Malaga must be a reference in a Malaga in need of thrashing.

The details of the match

Back. In defense, Alcorcón managed to leave a clean sheet against Huesca. This must once again be the basis for approaching victory.

Midfield. The normal thing is that José Alberto of the field to Dani Lorenzo as a complement to the dirty work that Escassi develops.

Lack of aim. The Alcorcón must find the gunpowder to finish the chances it generates.

In defence. The last games of Lombán and Peybernes, the two centrals, have been quite unfortunate. Malaga needs strength in this defensive zone.

Ups and downs

Alcorcón. He has been able to recover Dani Jiménez but loses Laure to suspension.

Malaga. Kevin, Paulino and Ramón return. First call of July. Loss of Luis Muñoz, Juande, Hicham, Jozabed, Brandon, Sekou and Genaro.