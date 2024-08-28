Two parallel worlds, separated by a sidereal distance… and growing. The largest oil colossus in the West and one of the greatest historical responsible for climate changeExxonMobil, just predicted that global crude oil consumption will remain practically stable between now and 2050: around 100 million barrels per day. A figure very similar to that put on the table just a few months ago by Saudi Aramco, the largest firm in the sector in the world, which in practically all of its scenarios is expected to reach triple digits (with six zeros after them). A horizon that, if fulfilled, would raise the climate emergency to practically unimaginable dimensions.

Official figures from rich countries – except for the United States, a net exporter and largest producer of crude oil on the planet for years – are, however, on a radically different path. International Energy Agency (IEA, the sectoral analysis arm of the OECD) It foresees a severe cut in global oil consumption: up to 55 million barrels per day only with the already announced commitments to reduce greenhouse gases; and up to 24 million if net zero emissions are achieved, practically the only goal that guarantees a habitable planet in the long term.

The USA, the exception

From that more favorable look escapes the United States Energy Information Administrationwith forecasts more in line with the oil companies than with those of the IEA. This is despite the fact that the world’s leading power is also the undisputed leader of the OECD. Far from the decline of oil, the organisation from which all of Washington’s energy statistics emanate foresees an increase of between 3% and 10% in global crude consumption between now and 2030. For the middle of the century, its forecast of increase is even higher: between 6% and 42%, with an estimated average production of 120 million barrels per day.

The poster of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) It also anticipates global demand above 100 million barrels per day in two of its three scenarios: laissez fairein which no further significant measures are taken to reduce global addition to fossil fuels, and in which it considers central or “reference”. Only in the third, which contemplates an advance in key technologies for decarbonisation – such as batteries – would global crude oil consumption fall below three digits. But only just.

“OPEC and EIA forecasts tend to be seen, within the industry, as very optimistic. [para sus propios intereses]”, he points out Jorge Leonvice president and head of oil market analysis at Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy. “Their outlook tends to assume a limited rate of penetration of alternative energies and that energy policies will end up being less ambitious than when they are announced.”

Is OPEC losing its grip?

Although above the historical average, at around $80 per barrel, current prices are not enough for Saudi Arabia – the world’s largest oil exporter – to be able to balance its budget. To do so, it would need the price to reach $100. A level that has not been reached since the very turbulent – ​​and distant – summer of 2022, the worst of the energy crisis.

The imbalance in Saudi public accounts has recently raised doubts about the ability of OPEC, the cartel of classic oil-producing countries, to continue to hold the reins of the market. A capacity for control that it has retained, practically without cracks, in recent decades and that now threatens to falter as several countries that are not part of the group – such as Brazil, GuyanaCanada or the USA— They take away your share month after month, quarter after quarter and year after year.

To date, the strategy of the expanded version of the cartel (including Russia) has been unique: artificially cut their pumping in order to try to support prices and avoid a market flood that would hit them hard.Its returns, however, have been dubious at best, with increasing doubts about the direction that its undisputed leaders (Riyadh and Moscow) will take at their meeting in early October, when they could begin to reverse voluntary supply cuts and thus try to expel a part of the production outside the cartel: that which has a higher extraction cost.

“The idea that OPEC or OPEC+ have lost their guiding power must be qualified,” explains León, also a former analyst for the cartel. “Despite recent falls, the average price of $83 this year is an extremely high price in historical terms. I would not say that it is losing strength as the entity that manages and controls the market: the problem [para ellos] “The fact is that both last year and this year there has been a large circumstantial growth in supply in non-OPEC countries.”

Below $80 per barrel

The forecasts of two of the world’s leading investment banks, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, are for oil prices to be quoted in a wide range between 70 and 85 dollars (63 and 76 euros at the current exchange rate) next year. The former is narrowing its bet: 77 dollars. The latter is projecting between 75 and 78. In both cases, clearly below the slightly more than 80 greenbacks at which it is quoted today.

The arguments are shared. Given the current small deficit, they say, the oil market will move into a surplus situation next year, when supply will clearly outstrip demand. A dynamic that will inhibit any rise in prices and should keep inflation at bay just as central banks are accelerating the pace of interest rate cuts.

Goldman Sachs analysts, in fact, believe that in the future the barrel of Brent (the benchmark in Europe) could even fall to around $60 if Chinese demand remains flat, as the unstoppable electrification of its vehicle fleet gains traction. Or if OPEC ends up taking the plunge and leaving its extra supply cuts of 2.2 million barrels until September 2025 on paper. The latter move would unleash an earthquake with unforeseeable consequences in the always turbulent oil market.

