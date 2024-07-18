Angela Maria Buitrago and Luz Adriana Camargo lead the Ministry of Justice and the Prosecutor’s Office in Colombia. Agencies .

The arrival of the new minister to the Justice portfolio marks a milestone in Colombia. For the first time, two women simultaneously lead two of the institutions at the heart of the administration of justice: the Attorney General’s Office, headed by Luz Adriana Camargo, and the Ministry of Justice, with Ángela María Buitrago. The two lawyers, who have focused their careers on investigations related to human rights violations and criminal law, made their way into the judicial world at a time when the most emblematic cases were, for the most part, led by men. Their arrival in the Petro Government opens up a historic opportunity in gender issues.

According to criminal lawyer Helena Hernández, this is an opportunity for justice priorities to focus on the creation of a “specialized criminal justice system for gender-based violence crimes” and on strengthening violence prevention work in more vulnerable contexts. According to Hernández, recent high-profile cases of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking in cities such as Medellín and Cartagena have once again brought to the table the need to strengthen public policies to protect women and the LGBTI+ population.

Buitrago and Camargo were in the spotlight of public opinion when, in September 2023, the president presented their names, along with that of Amelia Pérez Parra, to the Supreme Court of Justice as candidates to occupy the position of Attorney General. It was the first time that the shortlist was made up solely of women, although all three were seen as highly experienced jurists who have made a career distanced from political parties and distant from the president’s career.

Prosecutor Luz Adriana Camargo, who has been in charge of the Attorney General’s Office for four months, put two proposals on her agenda regarding gender issues related to femicides and domestic violence. The first announcement was made on June 19 at the Congressional Gender Commission, where she warned that the Attorney General’s Office will investigate homicides against women, in the first instance, as femicides; that is, as a murder committed for gender reasons. “We need our investigators to consider this hypothesis as the main cause of this death,” she explained to the legislature.

The Ministry of Justice itself records that, between 2020 and 2023, 1,844 femicides were committed in Colombia, but only 669 cases went to trial, equivalent to 36%. Only 424 cases (23%) are in the execution of sentences, that is, they ended with a conviction of the person responsible. The rest of the proceedings were blocked in the investigation phase. A source from the Prosecutor’s Office explained that the order of the new prosecutor to investigate the violent deaths of women as femicide, initially, “will facilitate the success of the investigations because, when the cases were entered as homicides, there was a prejudice from the start regarding how the investigation was oriented.”

But on the same day that prosecutor Camargo made the announcement about investigations into femicides, she also announced that she will open the door to having principles of opportunity in cases of domestic violence. What that means is that, in the proceedings for that crime, the people under investigation will have the opportunity to collaborate with justice to obtain reductions in their sentences. That point, precisely, raised controversy among some congresswomen such as Érika Sánchez, representative to the Chamber for the League of Anti-Corruption Governors party, who said that her proposal was a step backwards for women’s rights. For prosecutor Camargo, however, it is a temporary bet with commitments that the person under investigation would assume and that could unblock some processes in justice.

To promote these changes, however, Camargo will also have to see if there is harmony with the new Minister of Justice’s vision on how to address gender violence. “There are things that I do not share, but that we can look at from the point of view of necessity and effectiveness,” Buitrago said briefly in an interview with Time, on the Prosecutor’s proposals.

Gender perspective will be put to the test in justice reform

Another proposal that came to the table of the Prosecutor’s Office is the creation of specialized gender courts or tribunals. This idea was brought by Vice President Francia Márquez herself in August 2023, after her trip to Africa, where she learned about initiatives such as the Kenya Gender Court, an initiative with which that nation addresses gender-based violence. The proposal materialized months later before the commission of experts for the reform of justice that the government will present on July 20 before Congress. The Prosecutor’s Office, so far, has not supported this initiative.

One of the challenges for the newly appointed Minister of Justice, Angela Maria Buitrago, will be to ensure that this and other gender projects in the justice reform see the light of day, and ideally some of them are in tune with the Attorney General. For feminist lawyer Helena Hernandez, gender issues have not yet been sufficiently prioritized in the reform because “in the eyes of criminal lawyers and other lawyers, violence against women is neither a public nor relevant issue. That is why solutions are often sought that exclude or isolate women from the penal system.” Buitrago could give this focus a boost in the debates that will take place in the legislature.

Buitrago’s arrival to the Justice portfolio has generated expectations in feminist organizations, such as the Corporación Humanas, or some young activists who know her career. The current Minister of Justice was the only one of the three candidates for Attorney General who described experience advising on criminal matters with a differential approach and has dedicated a large part of her teaching career to training – and training – on how to deal with crimes such as femicide in Colombia. Two days after being named minister, Buitrago shared in a forum that she will soon make public her initiatives to reduce impunity when investigating gender violence, but being aware that Colombia already complies with many protocols. What is missing above all, she explained, is to work to break down the sexist cognitive brains within the justice system itself.

“Impunity is not only a matter of knowledge of the fact and the crime, but also of the way in which the evidence is assessed. So there are times when the judge is going to assess the evidence, he is going to look at it with special lenses, from a gender perspective. But if he does not put those lenses on, he may end up acquitting the person,” He said thenBuitrago is a jurist who not only wants to change the very structure of justice, but also the very way in which investigators view it.

The justice portfolio, headed by Néstor Osuna, has managed to push through several initiatives in favour of women, such as the public utility law, which is the possibility for women heads of household to finish serving their sentences outside of prison and in a restorative manner. The new minister will demonstrate, when presenting the reform, how she wants to defend the gender approach, and if she wants to do so by coordinating with the vision of the new Attorney General. The expectations, for jurists who have met either of the two, is that these women at the head of justice in Colombia will join hands. Perhaps in this way, together, they can put a stop to impunity.

