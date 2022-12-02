The process on irregularities in Vatican finances with the cardinal Angelo Beciu As the main defendant, he is complicated in each hearing with new evidence and surprising revelations, such as the recording of a call to the Pope or the interference in the investigations of Francesca Chaouqui, protagonist of the other historic trial within the Vatican walls. Vatileaks2.

The trial, which aims to clarify some irregularities in the management of the funds of the Secretary of State, such as the case of the sale of a building in central London, was already unprecedented for sitting on the bench the one who was a substitute (deputy) in the Secretary of State (2011-2018) along with various financiers and Cecilia Marogna, presented at the Vatican as a diplomatic affairs adviser who was to help rescue kidnapped religious.

With these ingredients and investigations that, according to lawyers, have not been carried out correctly, this maxi trial in the Vatican already promised to be even more surreal than that of Vatileaks2in which the leaking of confidential documents by the Spanish Monsignor Lucio Vallejo Balda and Francesca Immacolata Chaouqui, a consultant for economic reform, was judged.

Two women shake the process

In one of the last hearings, the Vatican prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, revealed that he had received more than a hundred whastapp messages from Genoveffa Ciferri, a friend of Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, a former employee of the Secretary of State and the main witness of the accusations against Becciu, in which she affirmed that it was she who suggested the content of the accusatory document with the help of Chaouqui.

Perlasca assured that he had no idea of ​​Chaouqui’s involvement and that he was convinced that the themes of his testimony were suggested by “an elderly retired magistrate, involved in the investigation.”

During the interrogation, he said that heOnly after the hearing did he call Ciferri, whom he asked to tell him exactly who that old magistrate was, and she confessed that it was Francesca Chaouqui.

This new twist in the process will lead to a confrontation between Ciferri and Chaouqui at the beginning of next year to verify what their role is in Perlasca’s accusations against Becciu and whether the two women could have piloted everything.

Pope Francis with Giovanni Angelo Becciu. (Archive image).

The call to the Pope

Only a couple of days before, journalists had been evicted from the new classroom of the Vatican Tribunal due to a new piece of evidence: a call from Becciu to Pope Francis, who was recovering from his colon operation.

The recording of the call, which was made from a phone belonging to one of Becciu’s nieces, to which Francis withdrew his cardinal rights, clearly reflects that the cardinal wanted the pontiff to admit that he had authorized payments through Marogna to a company British government to secure the release of a Colombian nun kidnapped by jihadists in Mali in 2017.

The company received approx. $350,000 and then $500,000 ransom was paid.

In the conversation, leaked to the Italian agency Adnkronos, the Pope recalled having been informed of the transactions: “I remember, vaguely, but I remember, yes, I had it, yes”, but when Becciu asks for a written document about it, the Dad suggests that he be the one to put this request in writing for him to review.

Prosecutors produced the recording at the Vatican trial after obtaining it from Italian financial police, who are conducting an investigation of a charity in Sardinia linked to Becciu, to accuse the cardinal of to arrest the pontiff without his knowledge, although for the lawyers it was proof that the pope knew and approved it.

“The Vatican gives great satisfaction to mystery readers who have long grown accustomed to seeing it at the center of complicated crime stories. In fact, fact is far stranger than fiction, opening up scenarios that an honest mystery writer would never know.” would even dare to imagine”, summed up today in La Stampa the vaticanista Lucetta Scaraffia.

EFE