06/26/2023 – 6:13 pm

A Paper Excellence, an Indonesian pulp and paper company, is accumulating simultaneous battles. At the same time that it is waging a billion-dollar dispute with the group J&F for the Eldorado Cellulose in Brazil, it is now also grappling with a major controversy in Canada, the country where most of its operations are concentrated.

According to the CBC network, the Canadian equivalent of the British BBC, Canadian authorities have called Jackson Widjajadeclared owner of Paper Excellence, to testify in Congress about the company’s “obscure” control structure.

Parliamentarians suspect that the businessman serves as a front for investments by the Chinese government and his family group, the Sinar Masaccused by NGOs such as Greenpeace of having deforested more than 1 million hectares in Southeast Asia – the equivalent of twice the area of ​​the Federal District.

Widjaja denies having ties to Sinar Mas, but French newspaper Le Monde recently published a series of investigative reports that show Paper Excellence operates as a subsidiary of Asia Pulp and Paper (APP), the family’s pulp business in Asia which was responsible for the biggest default in the history of emerging markets, of 12 billion dollars.

