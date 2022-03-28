The process of Gerardo Martino is in doubt despite being close to guaranteeing the classification of the Mexican team to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team led by ‘Tata’ remains unconvinced on the pitch and both the fans and some media of communication have pressed for the cycle of the Argentine strategist to be cut before disputing the fair in Qatari lands.
In recent weeks, the possibility that ‘Tata’ Martino may not continue as head of the Mexican team due to his health problems has sounded loud. As strange as it may sound, this would not be the first time that a Tri coach has been fired shortly before the World Cup begins. These are some examples that have been recorded in the processes of the tricolor team:
‘Bora’ Milutinovic qualified the Mexican National Team for the 1998 World Cup in France, however, the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation decided to dispense with the services of the Serbian strategist because the fans, just like now with Martino, were not satisfied with the performance of the national team. In his place came the fashionable coach: Manuel Lapuente, then Necaxa coach.
‘El Rey Midas’ assumed the reins of El Tri after José Manuel ‘Chepo’ de la Torre led the Mexican National Team practically to elimination. The experienced Mexican coach miraculously got the ticket to the playoffs, thanks to the work of the United States National Team, but his team did not show great improvements on the field. Only after a couple of games in charge of Mexico, ‘Vuce’ was fired. In his place came Miguel Herrera, who got the ticket in the reclassification and led the World Cup.
