Pumas is in a transition stage. Between the change of rectorship within the UNAM for 2024, as well as the unexpected departure of Antonio Mohamed from the club's ranks, the squad is in a stage of doubts, because although it seems that the casualties are already defined, there are several star men within the feline team who could step aside due to the new reality of the country's capital as a whole.
One of the men with one foot outside of Pumas is Juan Ignacio Dinenno, the Argentine forward who has long ceased to be a heavyweight within the club. Fernando Esquivel claims that Pumas has offered Dinenno to both Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey.
But unfortunately for them, the result has not been what they expected, because those from La Noria do want a striker from the cats, but it is not Juan Ignacio, but the 'bull' Fernández. For their part, the Rayados de Monterrey, with Rodrigo Aguirre out of the club and Funes Mori on the way to the same, are indeed on the hunt for a scorer, but the great option for 'tano' Ortíz is Jonathan Rodríguez and in case of failure , they will opt for the international market.
More news on the transfer market
The Argentine scorer stated days ago that he was comfortable with the UNAM team, although he questioned his continuity, understanding that the board had him as one of the most viable casualties, something that has been confirmed, since the management of the cats are offering in the Liga MX market.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#teams #Juan #Ignacio #Dinenno #offered
Leave a Reply