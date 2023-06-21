Hector Moreno He is one of the great central defenders that has had the Mexican team in recent years. The central defender from Culiacán, Sinaloa, shone with Pumas in his youth, he had an interesting career in European soccer and his return to the MX Leaguewith Montereyhas shown himself at a good level despite his seniority.
According to the most recent reports, the 35-year-old soccer player has a contract with Rayados until December 2023 and, so far, has not reached an agreement with the Monterrey institution to extend it. In this sense, Moreno could leave the albiazul team soon and two important teams in Liga MX have it on their radar.
The portal Aztec Sports indicated that America and cougars These are the two squads interested in signing Héctor Moreno, although it seems that the UNAM team has an advantage in this negotiation.
The two teams from the capital could make an offer for the center-back in this transfer period or wait until December and negotiate with Moreno, who would already be a free agent. Everything indicates that the veteran defense is looking to retire with Pumas, the team in which he was formed.
In statements offered on June 14, Moreno left open the possibility of leaving Monterrey.
“I finish my contract in December of this year. I am happy, happy, I have been living in the city for two years (…) many things can arise over time, ideas, I don’t know what will happen”
– Hector Moreno in conference
