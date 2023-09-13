Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 00:46



The two arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Maravillas M., 63 years old and resident of the Murcian district of El Palmar, will testify before the judge in the next few hours. Investigators from the National Police Corps have decided to exhaust the legal arrest limit of 72 hours to continue investigating a crime that has shocked the town. Once this margin has been completed, the forecast is that the two suspects will be at the disposal of an Investigative Court in Murcia today, on guard duty.

The body of Maravillas M. appeared on Sunday in his home in El Palmar. The body showed signs of asphyxiation and was carrying a garbage bag over its head. One of the two arrested for the crime is the victim’s son, Alejandro S., 25 years old, as LA TRUTH learned. The other alleged suspect is the manager of the fast food establishment, located near a shopping center in Murcia, where they both worked. The theft of inheritance money is one of the hypotheses that gains the most strength in the case.