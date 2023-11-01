As everyone knows, Argentina is the best team in the world today since it is the reigning champion of the Copa América, Finalissima and, of course, of the World Cup after the enormous victory in the final against France. Much, and a large part, of this is due to the work of the players but there is also a lot of merit to all the work done by Lionel Scaloni and his entire technical team since they gave room, and opportunity, to many players who in other cycles were not highly regarded as Rodrigo de Paul or Emiliano Martínez.
Since his beginnings in the 2019 Copa América, Scaloni was always a coach who gave opportunities to many players who perhaps were not on the radar of others when it came to being called up for the Argentine National Team and facing the duels against Uruguay and Brazil. For Dates 5 and 6 of the South American Qualifiers, it is speculated that there will be news in the call that will come to light in the coming days.
According to the prestigious site “calciomercato.com”, these two players who are shining in Italy’s Serie A would be called up by the world champion coach:
He was in the U-20 World Cup with the Argentine National Team and had some very good level matches. He is currently at Frosinone, from Juventus, and is being the best player on the team that had a positive start in Serie A. He has played 8 games with 5 goals and 1 assist. It was rumored in recent days that he could be called up by the Italian National Team but he always made it clear that his preference is the Albiceleste.
He shone in the MLS, where he was champion and MVP, with New York City FC that took him to Girona where he had a very good performance to be his first team in European football. Thanks to this, he was transferred to Lazio for €15 million and with the Roman Eagles he is having a very positive start to the campaign.
Let us remember that the Argentine National Team is leading the standings of the South American Qualifiers with 12 points in the 4 dates played so far and it is worth mentioning that CONMEBOL will have 6.5 qualifying tickets to the next World Cup in 2026 that will be 6 direct passages and whoever finishes in seventh place will play a repechage to qualify.
