Real Madrid has won with some ease against a good Osasuna and leaves La Liga practically sentenced in favor of the whites. Ancelotti’s men are already thinking about their match against Manchester City with doubts about Alaba’s physical condition.
Rest for the fixed
Ancelotti warned in the press conference that there would be changes in the eleven, since Modric needed rest. Even so, the Italian coach has surprised giving many minutes to players who had not enjoyed too many opportunities. Ceballos, Rodrygo, Camavinga and Asensio started the game as starters in a game that Madrid took advantage of to give the midfield and Vinicius a rest.
Minutes for Rodrygo and Asensio
With the change of scheme that Real Madrid has made for the last few games, in which Fede Valverde enters as a fourth midfielder removing the attacker from the left wing, Asensio and Rodrygo have not had too many minutes. Today, Ancelotti has decided to put both of them at the start, giving Rodrygo the side in which he feels more comfortable but which is usually occupied by Vinicius, and Asensio on the right. You never know when you will need a player and giving them minutes is very important.
Benzema, starter
The Frenchman has returned to play as a starter and remains restless again. Benzema has played as much as he could this season, and although he doesn’t seem to feel any accumulated fatigue, the loss of the top scorer from the League would be a tremendous stick for Real Madrid. The match was a fantastic opportunity to rest the striker, if not leaving him on the bench, changing him in the second half.
Two missed penalties
Karim Benzema has had two golden opportunities to open his personal account, but he has missed both. Sergio Herrera has been fantastic on both penalties, getting into the French striker’s head and complicating the game for Real Madrid. In the end it hasn’t harmed Madrid, but in any other game failing twice from eleven meters can penalize you a lot.
defensive solidity
This is Real Madrid’s third game in a row conceding and so far they have managed to get away with it, but next week they travel to Manchester to face one of the best clubs in the world right now, and this could be a problem to bear in mind. Although for now it is not something too worrying, the possible injury of David Alaba aggravates this situation and the loss of the Austrian has Real Madrid on edge.
