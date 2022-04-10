Here are the Herd’s two hits and three misses in the duel:

One more time Michel Leano He played without a ‘9’ in his starting eleven, but at minute 67 he decided to send the forward onto the field, who quickly made the difference.

With less than five minutes on the pitch, Macias perforated the networks of the local complex. Fernando Beltran advanced by outwitting a marker to later filter to JJwho entered the area and defined before the exit of Gustavo Gutierrez.

After this, perhaps the helmsman decides to go out with another formation for the next date.

It had been mentioned that the goalkeeper had gone to the bench Guadalajara because he didn’t want to renew his contract, so Miguel Jimenez had to go into action in the last dates.

However, even without knowing how the matter of his substitution went, the academy player appeared under the three posts for this match and at least responded in a good way when he was required.

At 81′, the youth squad from Toluca Isaiah Violante He took a strong shot from outside the area with Gudino waving and five minutes later, he said no to a header from the Argentine alexis canelo after a corner kick.

Raúl Gudiño returns to the starting lineup with Chivas? ? RT: Leaño must give him confidence

❤ MG: He doesn’t deserve to be in the XI https://t.co/zIyAjSc3nu pic.twitter.com/Kmvk7iFJIh – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 9, 2022

It is incredible that when they give you the opportunity to appear as a starter you do not take advantage of it and that happened to Carlos Cisneroswho appeared as a left back before the suspension of Michael Ponce.

The natural replacement little it would have been Christian Calderonbut still Marcelo Michel Leano preferred to Charalthrowing away his chance when he was expelled just after 23 minutes for a stomp on Haret Ortega after advancing the ball too far.

Knowing the bad moment that the team is going through, he totally harmed them.

This was the play for which Carlos Cisneros was sent off… pic.twitter.com/jr2A7Ybg81 – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) April 10, 2022

Just as it happened in the Classic Tapatio, Chivas He did not know how to close the match well, giving the rival opportunities instead of having the ball in his position to save it or do more damage, which he paid dearly for.

Gudino had already responded correctly to two attacks, however, came the genius of Fernandezwho twice outwitted the same rival to finally take a shot to the other side of the goal to leave the goalkeeper without a chance.

Exactly the goal of the Uruguayan was at 90 + 6 ‘, preventing the Tapatíos from returning once again to the path of victory and remaining out of the playoff positions.

The team has come back from the 80th minute onwards, either to a draw or loss, in four of the last seven games, something alarming.

As much as they want to show that things are going well in the fold under the technical direction of firewoodwhen releasing the video of Jesus Sanchez giving his speech as a leader and the players saying that they support their coach, there are signs that everything is not going well.

Just when Toluca got the tie, what caught the most attention was what happened on the red and white bench, where Antonio Briseno he made words against rivals and even with his partner Cesar Huertato whom he even gave a zape, having to intervene the rest.

It’s a total shame that your biggest rival started the tournament in the basement and now even outpointed you, missing out on the playoff spots.