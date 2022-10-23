The Eagles of America they faced the Red Devils of Toluca in the second leg of the semifinals. The field of the Azteca Stadium witnessed the match that ended with a score of 1-1, with an aggregate of 3-2 in favor of the Scarlets. That was how America said goodbye to the contest before his people.
Here we present the 2 hits and the 3 mistakes of the team led by coach Fernando Ortíz.
hits
Rodriguez’s snags
He received Ortíz’s trust and did not disappoint. From the first minutes the Uruguayan brian rodriguez he began to do damage to the rival team with his dribbles and good dribbles, putting the red defenders in check.
The assistance of Luis Fuentes
With a good and a bad for Luis Fuentes. The lane player made a good pass for the goal of the tie for America, when the band exploded and sent the poisonous center into the pot so that Alejandro Zendejas appeared and got the equalizer.
Mistakes
lack of sources
the experienced player louis sources he looked slow in the coverage against the speed of the Toluca players. This caused him to commit a foul, which ultimately caused the corner kick with which Torres Nilo got the first of the night,
‘Give away’ yellow cards
It was minute 27′ and the American team began to lose their minds in desperation at not being able to open the opponent’s lock. This caused both Richard Sánchez and Luis Fuentes to leave painted yellow and play committed.
The low strength
América suffered in this match and, compared to other matches, now they did not look fine in attack, they missed scoring chances and this ended up affecting them and leaving them out of the tournament. The team with the highest scorer was only one goal away from going to the grand final.
