The team of Cougars said goodbye to the reclassification of the tournament by losing by a 4-1 win against the Chivas from Guadalajara. The university students tried and made use of what they had within reach to try to stand up, however, the red and white squad was vastly superior and left the capital’s side out.
Here we present the 2 successes and the 2 errors of the Pumas in their elimination in the playoffs.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
One of the best soccer players of the Pumas is the Brazilian Diogo de Oliveira. The big new player left everything on the pitch.
Although it is true that he does not possess a refined technique, the heart that he shows in each encounter is worth everything. In this match he fought hand to hand, and thanks to his bodywork, he overcame Orozco, to immediately shoot and equalize the score.
Unfortunately, he was injured in the first half due to a sprained right ankle, due to the conditions on the pitch.
Although it is true that Chivas’ goal did not speak to his defender, for most of the game the native of La Barca, Jalisco, worked hard and took advantage of his skills and reflexes to repeatedly remove the danger from his goal . Without a doubt, one of the best Mexican goalkeepers in the country.
the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera and the midfielder Santiago Wheats They did not speak in action and the experienced Cristian Calderón ended up eating their errand by anticipating and shooting, thus opening the scoring at Akron.
At the beginning of the second half, the young Jorge Ruvalcaba He lost his temper by pulling on the rival’s shirt, and he didn’t stop there, since he immediately pushed the Chivas footballer, causing the whistling Marco Antonio Ortíz to paint him yellow, giving away a preventive child.
Another of the players who did not have a good night in Jalisco was Arthur Ortiz. The auriazul defender was seen accelerated, arriving late to the coverage and very revolutionized, which caused him to commit unnecessary and constant fouls, causing him to take the yellow and was nowhere near a second preventive.
#successes #errors #Pumas #defeat #Chivas #Clausura #playoff
Leave a Reply