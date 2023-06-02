Months of a lot of movement are coming up in the Real Madrid offices. The possible departure of Benzema has the entire white board on edge, and despite the fact that at this time sources have confirmed to 90min that everything indicates that he will continue for another season, the footballer has not announced his decision and has left nothing Clearly with his latest statements at the Marca Leyenda gala.
There are many rumors, but the chances of ending up signing a renowned forward are few, since Haaland and Mbappé are still on the horizon… Although from this house we do not rule out the arrival of Kylian this summer.
What are the options that Madrid is considering for the forward?
There are two footballers on the table: Harry Kane and Kai Havertz. Two different profiles but who can adapt to that position in the event that the Frenchman ends his relationship with the club
Harry Kane Breakdown
He is going to turn 30, he is possibly facing one of the best moments of his career and he is Ancelotti’s favourite, but that is not enough. His signing has many obstacles. First of all, his price, Madrid does not want to sit down and negotiate with Levy, he is a tough negotiator to crack and the starting price would be close to €110M. Another of the handicaps that count against him is that he can have a hard time adapting. From 90min we give you very little chance of arriving: 25%
Havertz breakdown
He is going to be 24 years old, a perfect age for a player who has yet to reach his ”peak”. Ancelotti has been following his development since Leverkusen and can play in that role of Benzema because he is not a pure ”9”, he is a more associative player. The market value of him is €60M and Chelsea need to get players out of there. From 90min we don’t give it a big percentage either: 40%
#strikers #gaining #strength #signings #Real #Madrid #summer
Leave a Reply