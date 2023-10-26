The experts explained that diplomatic efforts and movements by the leaders of major countries would form a global public opinion that would push for calm and stop the bloodshed, leading to an urgent ceasefire and then proposing political and diplomatic solutions to the crisis, the most important of which is the “two-state solution.”

Unity of the Palestinian people

Ambassador Barakat Al-Farra, the former Palestinian ambassador to Cairo, said that the Palestinian state is already recognized by the United Nations, and the basic condition for implementing the “two-state solution” is “the unity of the Palestinian people,” and working to establish an independent Palestinian state on the ground, as a radical solution to the Palestinian issue in its entirety. General.

Al-Farra spoke to Sky News Arabia, saying:

Israel is currently working to destroy the Gaza Strip and annihilate the Palestinians in full view of the world.

Israel is promoting lies to prolong the military confrontations with Gaza and attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The first serious steps to resolve the Palestinian crisis are to “stop the bloodshed” in Gaza and put pressure on Israel to withdraw from its invasion of Gaza.

The ceasefire must entail engaging in real peace negotiations in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and under international auspices.

International legitimacy resolutions from the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Security Council support the “two-state solution” to end the conflict.

Israel must withdraw from the territories it occupied in 1967, including Jerusalem.

There must be an international consensus that the “two-state solution” is possible and implementable provided that Israel adheres to it.

America is the initiator of the idea of ​​the “two-state solution,” and after Arab support for it, Israel did not implement its pledges.

Crisis resolution scenarios

For his part, Nasr Salem, an Egyptian professor of strategic sciences, said that Israel is incapable of a “ground invasion,” given that targets to attack it in Gaza on the ground were not precisely identified.

The only currently declared Israeli goal, according to the strategic expert, is to destroy Hamas. This is talk for media consumption, has not been achieved on the ground for years, and is currently impossible to implement according to many data, and its real purpose is to save face after the operation on October 7.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the Egyptian professor of strategic sciences stated the following: