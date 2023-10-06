The Cruz Azul Football Club achieved a new victory against the Rayos and has accumulated two in a row, so it is excited to save the Apertura 2023 tournament. La Maquina wants to finish the regular season with qualification for the Play-In. However, two significant casualties were known that will affect the team Joaquin Moreno for the remainder of the regular phase.
In the last few hours, calls for national teams have emerged. From Colombia they summoned Kevin Castano and Willer Ditta for their two South American Qualifying matches, while Uriel Antuna received the call from Jaime Lozano for international friendlies.
Erik Lira and Rodrigo Huescas They were called up for the Mexican Under-23 team. But, to the surprise of many, the Tricolor team will not only play two friendly matches in Phoenix in the coming days. After that, it will have to appear at the Pan American Games in Chile, so the celestial elements will not be available.
The selection led by Ricardo Cadena They will face the United States on Wednesday, October 11, and then they will face Japan on Saturday, the 14th of the same month. However, as of October 23, its participation in the Pan American competition will begin, where it will share a group with Chile, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay.
The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games will end on November 4 for the soccer discipline. That date coincides with the penultimate day of the Apertura 2023 regular season. In this way, Erik Lira and Rodrigo Huescas They would return with Cruz Azul until matchday 17 against Puebla due to their participation with the Aztec U-23 team.
#starting #players #Joaquín #Moreno #lose #tournament #Cruz #Azul