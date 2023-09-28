According to information from the journalist Ekrem Konurthe 23-year-old Uruguayan soccer player for Club América, Brian Rodriguezis being closely followed by two clubs from the Spanish First Division.
The Uruguayan player seemed like he would not stand out in the azulcrema team, however, under the orders of the Brazilian coach André Jardinehas found the prominence that he had desired since his arrival in the capital and that is that the absence of his compatriot Jonathan Rodriguez It benefited him to gain the trust of the coaching staff and thus have more minutes of action.
In this way, the South American winger has been able to show off and show his good football to the point where a couple of teams in Spain have set their eyes on him and there is talk that an offer of a transfer could be on the table for the Águilas. 10 million euros at the winter market.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The great moment of the Uruguayan in this Apertura 2023, in which he has four goals in nine appearances, and also an assist, playing as a winger, has made clubs like Villarreal and Valencia interested in his services.
Through his Twitter account (‘X’), the journalist Ekrem Konuran expert in European football transfers, mentioned the interest in the Old Continent in the Águilas player, which is not the first time that South Americans have exported as they have previously exported players such as: Diego Lainez, Edson Álvarez, Guido Rodríguez, Matheus Uribe, Agustín Marchesínamong others in recent times.
It is worth mentioning that, Brian Rodriguez has a market value of 3 million euros according to the portal TransfermarktIn addition, the player already knows what it is like to play in Spain because in 2021 he was part of Almería.
#Spanish #teams #closely #follow #Brian #Rodríguez