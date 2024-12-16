Spain is one of the best cuisines in the world, which is why our products conquer locals and foreigners, and although Iberians or wine They are some of the best-known ingredients of our gastronomy outside national borders, Oprah Winfrey what they have conquered has been some potato chips produced in Galicia which for many are the best in the world.

Like every year, the television presenter has published her famous list Oprah’s Favorite Things where recommends products that you have tried and that are worth it. If we look in the section of food gifts this year we find the Bonillasthe most popular French fries in Galicia, in addition to the Jara Picual extra virgin oil. Authentic liquid gold.

Jara Picual Flower, a category oil

“You can practically taste a little of Spain in this olive oil, which comes from a third generation olive grove. The owners, husband and wife, say it is great in salads or with focaccia to really savor its delicate notes of pepper,” says Oprah about this oil that tops her list of foods to recommend.

Although this product is made in the province of Toledo, most of the production of this oil is destined for gourmet stores in New York.

Bonilla, Oprah’s favorite potatoes

“Believe me, I know French fries. And these, from Galicia (Spain), are worth it. They are fried in olive oil and They are light and crispy. Delicious on their own or, as appetizer fans will guess, just as tasty with a sauce. They will thank you for pampering them,” comments the presenter about these potatoes that have conquered her palate.

From Bonilla they assure that the secret of their potatoes is in the selection of the best raw materialwhich they manipulate with the greatest care. It is a product that is made with the best potatoes that are selected mechanically to choose the best and discard those that do not meet quality standards. “Finally, our packaging machines are responsible for bagging or canning them, injecting inert gas into the can to guarantee the best conservation of the product”, they confess from the brand.

