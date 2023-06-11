In bovine tuberculosis there are two Spains: a majority, practically free of the disease, and another in which it has become endemic. If you open your hand to benefit that part, as Castilla y León has tried, you can go back 20 years in the incidence of the disease throughout the national territory, warns Christian Gortázar, a scientist at the Institute for Hunting Resources Research (IREC- CSIC). The solution involves investigating the causes that keep tuberculosis more active in those areas, curbing contact with wildlife that can be carriers, and ensuring that compensation covers lost earnings, not just the value of the slaughtered animal.

The bovine tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, that affects cows, oxen or bulls, among other animals, has jumped this week from the agricultural world to table conversations in the face of the violent scenes of farmers clashing with the police when trying to break into the facilities of the Junta de Castilla y León in Salamanca. They asked to maintain the relaxation of the controls of the herds with positive cases. A measure taken unilaterally by Castilla y León (PP and Vox) against Spanish and European regulations, which advocates strict control with mandatory slaughter of infected animals and restrictions on the movement of affected cabins. Finally, the community accepted the decision and returned to legality. In 2022, 103,903 herds were checked in Spain, of which, according to the latest data, 1,422 would be affected —that is, with some affected animal—; 21,523 animals were sacrificed.

The fight to eradicate the highly infectious disease began decades ago, back in the 1950s. With the entry of Spain into the European Union and the application of joint measures, it has been possible to go from the 20% incidence in the national territory of the mid-1980s to the current 1.4%, with communities without cases. But in other territories, such as the Salamanca pastures, the infections have become a constant trickle, and the farmers insist that it is necessary to locate the failures of the system and modify the legislation.

The autonomous communities with the highest incidence of bovine tuberculosis are Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja and Madrid. On the other hand, Galicia, Asturias, the Basque Country, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Murcia are free of the disease. And in Castilla y León there are three regions without cases: León, Valladolid and Burgos, with Zamora under study. This autonomous community is not one of the most affected, but in the areas of Salamanca and Ávila, with 55% of the Castilian-Leonese cattle herd, the incidence increases.

The general data indicates, however, that the eradication plan is working, indicate members of agricultural organizations, researchers, veterinarians and health authorities. Progress has been made, but the goal of completely eradicating the disease set for 2030 is more difficult to achieve. “There was a lot of progress at the beginning, because the levels of tuberculosis were very high and the margin for improvement was greater, but it is becoming more and more difficult and, although the indicators are not getting worse, there is a certain stagnation,” he warns. Javier Bezos, researcher at the Center for Sanitary and Veterinary Surveillance (Visavet)reference center for the study of bovine tuberculosis in Europe and the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA).

Effective but harsh measures

“We have been fighting for 40 years and the measures work, but they are very hard for the farmer,” says Joaquín Gargallo, farmer and head of beef for the COAG agricultural organization. His herd of 250 cows graze loose in the fields ―extensive― in Teruel, an area with a very low incidence of bovine tuberculosis. But there are also issues that can be improved, he acknowledges. Among them, he states that the compensation paid by the public administration when sacrificing an infected animal must be fair.

Carlos Sánchez, general secretary of the Union of Small Farmers (UPA) of Salamanca, the focus of the riots this week, points out that the area most affected in Castilla y León is the pasture. The animals are in contact with wildlife “that has proliferated enormously” and constitutes a reservoir of bovine tuberculosis. “Deer, roe deer, fallow deer, wild boar, mongoose, badgers… They tell us to go down, but it is impossible to put gates to the field and it is not easy to design feeders and drinkers for those who are not within their reach,” he protests. And there the contagion can occur, with the secretions left by the infected specimens. Transmission is also caused by aerosols, small droplets of saliva that carry the bacteria and are inhaled by people or other animals. Cattle kept in stables have less risk, because they enjoy better biosecurity conditions and detection is easier.

UPA’s main complaint is the huge problem that arises when a positive case appears in a herd. This situation implies that, when the calves are taken to the feedlots to continue growing, they do not admit these animals —even if they have tested negative— in the usual “clean” feedlots (to which animals from livestock farms are taken without no case). Instead, they have to be taken to what they call “dirty” feedlots, where the price of the animals drops by at least 200 euros in total. Joaquín Gargallo, from COAG, adds: “Loss of profit is not taken into account, the cost of feed due to not being able to move the cattle to communal pastures or the depreciation suffered by this meat in the slaughterhouse, which, even if it has tested positive, is perfectly suitable for consumption, and you almost have to give it away because they don’t pay you the right price”.

Manuals for farmers

Gortázar, from the CSIC, recalls that there are manuals to help farmers to implement protection systems for their animals. Management is especially important in central-southern Spain, where extensive management and breeding systems for domestic livestock favor contact with wild species. The number of water points for fauna can be increased so that they do not concentrate, so that they are in good condition at the end of summer, create drinking troughs for deer (raised, easy to clean and disinfect, with clean water)… “With This will not prevent transmission completely, but obstacles are put in place,” he says. And we cannot forget other domestic animals that can also suffer from the disease: pigs, goats, sheep… “It is a mistake. Farmers do not want to see that our bugs, and not just wild ones, are part of the problem, ”he insists.

As for human contagion from meat consumption, “it is almost non-existent,” says Bezos. “Once the piece that has tested positive at the slaughterhouse is inspected, if there are no lesions or they are associated with organs that are not consumed, they are removed, and the meat is suitable for sale,” he adds. The risk of a contaminated product escaping “is almost non-existent; contagion through consumption is very difficult”. The route of entry in this sense was milk when it was not pasteurized.

“Everything can be improved,” says Bezos, from Vivaset, referring to the demands of the farmers. When a possible vaccine? “It’s the million dollar question,” he answers. The only vaccine that exists is 100 years old and a new one has not been developed. “Furthermore, being inoculated does not prevent subsequent infection, so in cattle it would be introducing a more complicating factor, because it can mean a relaxation of the measures,” he adds.

In wild fauna, on the other hand, it is contemplated. Although it does not prevent the animal from becoming infected, the disease is less severe and may not shed the bacteria or less. They are administered in baits. His efforts are focused, above all, on improving diagnostic techniques. Now they are immersed in an international project for domestic ruminants (cattle, goats and buffalo) with Italy, the United Kingdom and Turkey, to detect more markers and antibodies, which they are going to test on farms, not just in the laboratory. Bezos points out that to end the disease it is essential “that we all row in the same direction.”

