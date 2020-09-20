Proud of soldier son One such family of soldiers from Ladakh has expressed their pride about their son posted on the border. Family members have said that they are proud that their son is fighting for the country.

Both sons are posted in Ladakh The soldier’s father told during a media interaction that he had two sons. Both are stationed at the Indo-China border in Ladakh.

‘Ladakhi is not afraid’ The soldier’s father says that as a parent he is not scared at all. He said, we are Ladakhi and we know how to face adverse situations.

Tension in India-China Significantly, there are tense situations between India and China over the border dispute in Ladakh. Violent clashes have also taken place between the armies of the two countries, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. The talks between the military officials of the two countries are going on to settle the dispute.

Tension persists over the border dispute between India and China in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh. Meanwhile, the soldiers of the Indian Army are standing on the border protecting the country’s borders like a rock. Indian soldiers coming from different parts of the country are full of enthusiasm and valor. Scouts posted along the border also have a significant number of soldiers from Ladakh. The families of these soldiers are also proud of their sons who have served the country.