Proud of soldier son
One such family of soldiers from Ladakh has expressed their pride about their son posted on the border. Family members have said that they are proud that their son is fighting for the country.
Both sons are posted in Ladakh
The soldier’s father told during a media interaction that he had two sons. Both are stationed at the Indo-China border in Ladakh.
‘Ladakhi is not afraid’
The soldier’s father says that as a parent he is not scared at all. He said, we are Ladakhi and we know how to face adverse situations.
Tension in India-China
Significantly, there are tense situations between India and China over the border dispute in Ladakh. Violent clashes have also taken place between the armies of the two countries, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. The talks between the military officials of the two countries are going on to settle the dispute.
