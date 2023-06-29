Although as of today there is nothing closed between clubs, everything indicates that the arrival of Erick Gutiérrez to Chivas is more than just advanced. At the current minute, the scenario is as follows: Chivas and the player have a total agreement, the footballer has already given the necessary “yes”. Similarly, Guadalajara and PSV have an agreed figure, 5 million euros. It only remains to define the form and payment periods and as soon as this is clarified, Erick will return to Liga MX.
More news about the transfer market
For Chivas this is a signing well above what they could aspire to within the market and there is no doubt that more than one celebrates the arrival of the player trained in the Tuzos del Pachcua to Paunovic’s squad. However, there are two men who will more than pay for the transfer of the World Cup player to Mexico, two men from the Verde Valle team who will surely lose weight on the field.
Fernando Beltrán is untouchable, so the man who will give Gutiérrez the starting position would be Fernando González, who has received Paunovic’s confidence, but it will be difficult for him to maintain his place in the eleven now that Erick is about to arrive. In addition, Eduardo Torres, who was already a substitute, will lose even more minutes, since he is now behind Beltrán Gutiérrez and González, going from third to fourth on the midfielder list, such is the case, that nobody should be surprised if the Mexican leaves the team.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#soccer #players #affected #Chivas #arrival #Erick #Gutiérrez
Leave a Reply