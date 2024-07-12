The two sisters who committed suicide on Monday, July 1, hours before they were to be evicted from the apartment in Barcelona where their family had lived for more than 40 years, are forced to have a charitable burial. Ten days later, their bodies remain at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Catalonia, and no one close to them has yet expressed any intention of taking charge of the burial, according to various sources involved in the management of the bodies confirmed to EL PAÍS. The Barcelona City Council has not yet received any notification to take charge of the burial, according to a spokesperson.

Nuria and Mercedes M., aged 64 and 54, jumped from a window in their attic in the early hours of 1 July, and along with their farewell notes they left the court document as planned that same day to evict them after failing to pay rent since March 2021, with an accumulated debt of 9,000 euros over the two years reported. The date coincides with the death of the mother of the two sisters, after contracting Covid. In the building in the Navas neighbourhood, in the Sant Andreu district, where they all live on rent, and many of them have been living in the building for years, it was an unexpected shock.

“If they have a charity burial and we can attend, we will go,” said one of the neighbours of the building on the phone. Most of them are aware that for now no one has taken responsibility for burying the two women, who have living relatives with whom they had broken ties. In this type of burial, which is handled by the Council, no wake or ceremony is usually held. The neighbours described a situation of certain isolation on the part of the two sisters. Nuria, the eldest, took care of the daily chores, and she crossed paths with many of them when she went out to do the shopping. A cordial relationship, but by no means close. Regarding Mercedes, they said that she hardly left the flat, and some even had trouble remembering her name.

The isolation was also confirmed by the Barcelona City Council and the court in charge of the case for non-payment of rent, the first instance court 34 of Barcelona. The owners of the building, who had rented the house to the women’s parents years ago, filed a complaint in May 2023, after two years without receiving the monthly payment. They never appeared in the case, so it was carried out in absentia. And in that process, the court ordered the City Council to produce a vulnerability report for the two women (although a person was listed in the contract). The City Council claims that it showed up at the house three times, where they left notifications, and that they never opened the door to them, nor did they respond to their requests.

The sister of one of the women lamented in statements to The newspaper The suicide could have been avoided if the owners had contacted some of the relatives of the two women. Their deaths also sparked a wave of indignation and solidarity from social movements, which called for a demonstration the following day, in which some 300 people participated, under the slogan “they are not suicides, they are murders”. This newspaper has tried, without success, to contact the owners of the flat through the management company that manages the building, which has assured that they do not wish to comment on what happened.

If the two sisters are finally given a charitable burial, their bodies will be placed in a niche, where there is usually no name. They will remain there for a while and then the remains are usually placed in a general ossuary.

Specialists remember that Suicide does not usually have a single trigger, but is the result of psychological, biological and social factors that can be treated. People with suicidal behaviour can call 024, a Suicidal Behaviour Hotline set up by the Ministry of Health. They can also contact the Telephone of Hope (717 003 717), dedicated to the prevention of this problem.

