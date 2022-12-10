Club América wants to compete again for the Liga MX Femenil title in the Clausura 2023. Las Águilas came close to the title last semester, but fell to Tigres in the grand final. The objective of the Azulcremas is to continue in the foreground and add top-level footballers to help them take the final step towards achieving their second title in the category.
With this in mind, America wants to close two star signings to strengthen its squad for the upcoming tournament. One of the priorities is the hiring of Sarah Luebbert. The American soccer player already wore the colors of the Eagles and she left a very good memory among the fans.
The still soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars, of the Nations Womens Soccer League (NWSL), would already have a verbal agreement to join the Azulcremas once her contract with that institution expires. However, recent reports indicate that the Chicago team would have made him an offer to renew. Luebbert’s situation is not yet defined.
For this season, America broke the market and hired the French Aurélie Kaci, who came from Real Madrid. However, the Eagles could be interested in another soccer player from the meringues: the Mexican Kenti Robles.
It seems that this signing is much further away. The rumors intensified after Ángel Villacampa, the Águilas coach, attended a match for the Merengue squad. However, the Mexican soccer player from Real Madrid came out to clear up doubts about a possible signing with the Coapa team.
In an interview with Fox Sports, Robles stated that he has two years remaining on his contract with Real Madrid and stated that it is the best club in the world. However, he did not rule out the possibility of meeting with Villacampa, who was his coach at Atlético de Madrid, in the future.
