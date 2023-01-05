The name of Mbappé is once again linked to Real Madrid, from France they report that the Frenchman has regretted signing the renewal with PSG in the past summer market, since the club that promised him the sky and the stars have failed to comply most of the agreements that had been reached and that is not happy at all for the star of the French National Team.
For this reason, it is stated that the player wants to correct the course of his career and take the step he should have taken months ago, arriving at Real Madrid either this summer market or in 2024 as a free agent. However, and despite having been the one who exhibited Florentino Pérez’s team, the top-scoring striker of 2022 will not make his arrival in Spain easy, since he would have even informed the Champions League champion team that his arrival is subject to two signings requested by he, two men who have already worn the white shirt years ago.
Kylian would have requested the signature of his best friend, Hakimi at the same time of his arrival as a key movement for it. Similarly, Mbappé requested the arrival of Theo Hernández, who was his great partner in the last World Cup and with whom he has a strong relationship on and off the field. In the event that these two signings are viable for Real Madrid, the French striker will not put up much resistance to joining the merengue project.
