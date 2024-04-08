The summer will be intense within the Coapa nest, because although the team is focused on the end of the year, the reality is that several players on the squad are getting ready to take a leap in quality towards Europe. Thus, the sports area is already working on assembling the squad for the summer market and although there are plenty of options on the table, today Santiago Baños and his work team are prioritizing two reinforcements for the next tournament.
América is clear that it has an urgent need to sign for the right back, which is why, as we have informed you in 90min, the club is working and moving forward positively with the possible signing of Ricardo Chávez. With Atlético de San Luis a tentative price of just over three million dollars has already been established and considering Jardine's taste for the Mexican's quality, it looks like an almost imminent signing.
The second most desired reinforcement in Coapa is Erick Sánchez, the Mexican, everyone in the club has liked for years, although his price is enormous, above 10 million dollars, the move would be affordable and, in fact, only sportingly necessary. , if the eagles close the sale of Álvaro Fidalgo to Europe. The Liga MX champion is clear that if 'Maguito' leaves the team in the summer, they will attack with everything they have to sign the Pachuca and Mexican National Team star.
