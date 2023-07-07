The signing of Julián Quiñones by Club América is a movement highly celebrated by the fans, who understand that the best footballer in the entire Liga MX has reached the squad. The expectation regarding the presence of Julián in the eagles team, it is expected that the striker will be the pillar that gives titles to the Coapa nest team, who have already been around six years without being able to consecrate themselves as soccer champions from Mexico.
In addition to the signing of Julián, those from the capital of the country closed the incorporation of Kevin Álvarez, right back for many the best in all of national football. That being the case and with Jardine in command, the eagles have to this day three unprecedented signings within their ranks, in addition to some returns to the squad of men who were on loan, but the assembly of the squad has not finished, the directive continues negotiating a couple of defensive cut players.
The first is Nino Mota, a central defender from Brazil who plays for Fluminense and who is a direct request from Jardine. The price of it is above 12 million dollars and it is being the great obstacle of the movement. Similarly on the list is Omar Campos, a footballer that the team from the country’s capital has wanted to sign for a year and for whom they have rained offers, so far without success, but his possible arrival continues and is expected may the end be happy in favor of America.
